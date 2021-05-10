Coronavirus
Where can vaccinated Americans travel? Here’s a list of countries as the world reopens
As more Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, some travelers are gearing up for new adventures abroad.
If you want to visit an international destination, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends taking your trip when you’re fully vaccinated. That means you should leave at least two weeks after getting the single-shot Johnson & Johnson dose or the second shot of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
But the coronavirus remains a risk, so health officials still recommend wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and washing your hands frequently during your trip. Also, the U.S. government has an online tool that shows risk levels for traveling to each nation.
As more countries welcome back tourists, a growing list is letting in people who show proof of getting a COVID-19 shot. And others are allowing tourists to come once they provide proof of testing negative for the virus.
So where can you go once you’re fully vaccinated? Here’s what to know.
Where can I go?
Here’s a list of some countries that are welcoming vaccinated travelers, the U.S. State Department website and news outlets said as of Monday, May 10.
- The Bahamas is allowing visitors to forgo a testing requirement if they show proof of vaccination and fill out an online Travel Health Visa application.
- Belize is allowing people to show a vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test for entry, McClatchy News reported.
- Cyprus, a country in the Mediterranean Sea, is allowing visitors to share vaccination documents through the Cyprus Flight Pass tool. Travelers who have gotten their vaccines may also be asked to take a random COVID-19 test.
- Ecuador is letting international travelers show a vaccine card or a negative COVID-19 test. Children under 2 years old don’t have to meet those requirements.
- Georgia, a nation wedged between Europe and Asia, is welcoming air travelers who have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series. U.S. residents without vaccines may also enter, as long as they have only traveled through certain countries and received negative coronavirus test results.
- Greece is opening its doors to visitors who finished getting their recommended shots at least two weeks prior to their trips. Other travelers are required to show a negative COVID-19 test.
- Grenada, an island country in the Caribbean, is allowing people who have been vaccinated to arrive and go into quarantine for 48 hours while officials wait for COVID-19 test results.
- Guatemala is requiring travelers older than 10 to either be fully vaccinated, present a negative COVID-19 test result or show they recovered from the coronavirus no more than three months ago.
- Iceland is welcoming tourists who have been fully vaccinated.
- Montenegro, a mountainous Balkan country, is allowing tourists to enter if they have been vaccinated within seven days or show officials their COVID-19 test results.
- Nepal is requiring travelers to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. The country will also ask for a visa or letter to the tourism board, hotel information, travel insurance and an Online International Travel Arrival Form.
- The Seychelles, a series of islands off Africa’s eastern coast, is allowing vaccinated travelers to visit if they provide a negative COVID-19 test from the past 72 hours, Travel + Leisure reported last week.
What if I’m not vaccinated?
If you haven’t gotten your shot, some countries still allow you to enter with COVID-19 testing or quarantine requirements.
Those include Bolivia, Brazil and South Korea, CNN reported this month.
And in some countries, such as Thailand, having a coronavirus vaccine will reduce the time travelers have to spend in quarantine, according to the news outlet.
