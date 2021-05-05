Want COVID vaccine to come to you? SLO County businesses, groups can sign up for clinics

Want COVID-19 vaccines to come to you?

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is inviting mobile coronavirus vaccination clinics to local businesses organizations and other groups to apply for on-site vaccination for up to 200 people.

“I’m thrilled that we are now able to bring the vaccine to community groups, work sites, neighborhoods and businesses across SLO County,” Dr. Penny Borenstein, San Luis Obispo County public health officer, said Wednesday in a news release. “With these mobile clinics, we are better able to reach those who face barriers to getting to a large-scale clinic or pharmacy. It’s an important part of ensuring our community as a whole is protected and ready to move forward.”

Local businesses, neighborhood groups, faith-based organizations, housing sites and others can apply to host free vaccine clinics.

“Hosts are asked to identify and help schedule individuals who would like to receive the vaccine,” the county said in the release. “Hosts will also provide space for the vaccinations to take place, including an area with chairs (and shade if necessary) where residents can sit for a 15-minute observation period after getting the vaccine.”

Before each mobile vaccine clinic, public health officials will be available to provide information and answer questions about the vaccine, virtually or on site.

There’s no cost to the host organization or those who receive the vaccine.

Health insurance and proof of citizenship are not required, the release said. Participants are only required to provide documentation of proof of age.

“Safe, effective vaccines are key to putting this pandemic behind us,” Borenstein said in the release. “I encourage anyone who is interested in hosting a mobile clinic to apply today.”

As part of the county’s Health Equity Initiative, applications will be prioritized for regions and communities that have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

As of Wednesday, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 16 and up.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system.

To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 833-422-4255 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.