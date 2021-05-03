SLO County adds only 3 new coronavirus cases over weekend

San Luis Obispo County added only three new coronavirus cases over the weekend, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

One new COVID-19 case was reported on Saturday, one on Sunday and one on Monday.

In total, 21,196 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

On Monday, the county reported no new deaths due to the coronavirus. Locally, 260 people have died due to the virus.

San Luis Obispo County was in the orange tier of coronavirus restrictions under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy as of Monday.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added over the weekend and Monday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org. This includes cases that were previously listed “under investigation” that have been confirmed to certain cities or other adjustments in cities’ numbers, so they do not add up to the total number of new cases.

North County

Atascadero: 2

Get unlimited digital access Subscribe now for only $1 CLAIM OFFER

South County

Arroyo Grande: 2

Pismo Beach: 2

Avila Beach: 1

SLO and North Coast

San Luis Obispo: 2

The locations of 11 cases were listed as “other.” A total of 15 cases remained under investigation.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,862 as of Monday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Monday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 139

Recovered cases: 20,796

People recovering at home: 138

People receiving hospital care: 1

Total people in intensive care units: 1

People in intensive care units out of the county: 0

Deaths due to COVID-19: 260

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Monday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 16 and up.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system.

To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 833-422-4255 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

In addition to the state’s My Turn system, residents can find appointments for coronavirus vaccines through private health partners and some chain pharmacies, including CVS and Vons.