SLO County adds 13 new coronavirus cases as downward trend continues

San Luis Obispo County added 13 new coronavirus cases on Friday, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

Friday’s case count continued a downward trend in new COVID-19 cases. San Luis Obispo County reported 26 new cases of the virus on Wednesday and 16 on Thursday.

In total, 21,193 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

On Friday, the county reported no new deaths due to the coronavirus. Locally, 260 people have died due to the virus.

San Luis Obispo County was in the orange tier of coronavirus restrictions under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy as of Friday

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Friday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

North County

Atascadero: 3

Paso Robles: 6

SLO and North Coast

Morro Bay: 1

San Luis Obispo: 5

The locations of 11 cases were listed as “other.” A total of 19 cases remained under investigation.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,861 as of Friday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Friday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 179

Recovered cases: 20,193

People recovering at home: 160

People receiving hospital care: 2

Total people in intensive care units: 1

People in intensive care units out of the county: 1

Deaths due to COVID-19: 260

Here are the total number of COVID-19 cases in communities throughout San Luis Obispo County.

San Luis Obispo: 4,263

Paso Robles: 4,147

California Men’s Colony: 2,384

Atascadero: 2,022

Nipomo: 1,575

Arroyo Grande: 1,485

Grover Beach: 885

Oceano: 695

Templeton: 634

San Miguel: 527

Los Osos: 495

Morro Bay: 438

Cal Poly (campus residents): 377

Pismo Beach: 339

Atascadero State Hospital: 207

Cambria: 183

Shandon: 141

Santa Margarita: 149

Creston: 89

Cayucos: 70

Avila Beach: 30

San Simeon: 21

The county also breaks down local coronavirus cases by race and ethnicity.

White: 38.8%

Hispanic and Latino: 32.8%

Other and under investigation: 23.9%

Asian and Pacific Islander: 2.1%

Black or African American: 1.2%

Multiracial: 1%

American Indian or Alaska Native: 0.2%

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Friday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 16 and up.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system.

To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 833-422-4255 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

In addition to the state’s My Turn system, residents can find appointments for coronavirus vaccines through private health partners and some chain pharmacies, including CVS and Vons.