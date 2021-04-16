City of SLO tops COVID case list again as county adds 39 new cases

San Luis Obispo County added 39 new coronavirus cases on Friday, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

In total, 20,917 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

On Friday, the county reported no new deaths due to the coronavirus. Locally, 256 people have died due to the virus.

San Luis Obispo County was in the red tier of coronavirus restrictions under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy as of Friday.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

How many people has SLO County vaccinated?

According to the California Department of Public Health, 68,664 San Luis Obispo County residents have received at least the first coronavirus vaccine in a two-part series as of Friday.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department had distributed vaccines to 113,709 people — 43,281 of whom have received both their first and second doses — as of Friday.

Additional doses were administered by other vaccine providers in San Luis Obispo County, including Dignity Health, Tenet Heath Central Coast and CVS.

Vaccine information will be updated on a weekly basis, the county said.

Get unlimited digital access Subscribe now for only $1 CLAIM OFFER

New COVID-19 cases by city:

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Friday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

North County

Paso Robles: 3

Templeton: 3

Atascadero: 2

South County

Grover Beach: 2

Oceano: 2

SLO and North Coast

San Luis Obispo: 21

Morro Bay: 2

The locations of 11 cases were listed as “other.” A total of 19 cases remained under investigation.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Friday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 217

Recovered cases: 20,440

People recovering at home: 209

People receiving hospital care: 8

Total people in intensive care units: 3

People in intensive care units out of the county: 3

Deaths due to COVID-19: 256

Here are the total number of COVID-19 cases in communities throughout San Luis Obispo County.

San Luis Obispo: 4,165

Paso Robles: 4,095

California Men’s Colony: 2,384





Atascadero: 1,996

Nipomo: 1,560

Arroyo Grande: 1,446

Grover Beach: 870

Oceano: 695

Templeton: 620

San Miguel: 524

Los Osos: 491

Morro Bay: 428

Cal Poly (campus residents): 375

Pismo Beach: 336

Atascadero State Hospital: 207

Cambria: 177

Shandon: 140

Santa Margarita: 146

Creston: 85

Cayucos: 69

Avila Beach: 30

San Simeon: 21

Here are the total number of COVID-19 cases broken down by race/ethnicity throughout San Luis Obispo County.

White: 8,063

Hispanic and Latino: 6,891

Other and under investigation: 5,014

Asian and Pacific Islander: 449

Black or African American: 240

Multiracial: 215

American Indian or Alaska Native: 45

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Friday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 16 and up.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery.

To register for the lottery, go to www.RecoverSLO.org/VaccineAppointments and complete the registration form. Those without internet access or who have difficulty with the online form can call 805-543-2444 or 805-781-4280 and an operator can help them.

To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

In addition to San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery, appointments for coronavirus vaccines can be made through private health partners and some chain pharmacies including CVS and Vons.