Coronavirus
City of SLO tops COVID case list again as county adds 39 new cases
San Luis Obispo County added 39 new coronavirus cases on Friday, according to data from the county Public Health Department.
In total, 20,917 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.
On Friday, the county reported no new deaths due to the coronavirus. Locally, 256 people have died due to the virus.
San Luis Obispo County was in the red tier of coronavirus restrictions under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy as of Friday.
How many people has SLO County vaccinated?
According to the California Department of Public Health, 68,664 San Luis Obispo County residents have received at least the first coronavirus vaccine in a two-part series as of Friday.
The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department had distributed vaccines to 113,709 people — 43,281 of whom have received both their first and second doses — as of Friday.
Additional doses were administered by other vaccine providers in San Luis Obispo County, including Dignity Health, Tenet Heath Central Coast and CVS.
Vaccine information will be updated on a weekly basis, the county said.
New COVID-19 cases by city:
Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Friday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:
North County
Paso Robles: 3
Templeton: 3
Atascadero: 2
South County
- Grover Beach: 2
Oceano: 2
SLO and North Coast
San Luis Obispo: 21
Morro Bay: 2
The locations of 11 cases were listed as “other.” A total of 19 cases remained under investigation.
SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers
Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Friday, according to the county Public Health Department.
- Active cases: 217
- Recovered cases: 20,440
- People recovering at home: 209
- People receiving hospital care: 8
- Total people in intensive care units: 3
People in intensive care units out of the county: 3
- Deaths due to COVID-19: 256
Here are the total number of COVID-19 cases in communities throughout San Luis Obispo County.
San Luis Obispo: 4,165
- Paso Robles: 4,095
- California Men’s Colony: 2,384
- Atascadero: 1,996
Nipomo: 1,560
Arroyo Grande: 1,446
Grover Beach: 870
Oceano: 695
Templeton: 620
San Miguel: 524
Los Osos: 491
Morro Bay: 428
Cal Poly (campus residents): 375
Pismo Beach: 336
Atascadero State Hospital: 207
Cambria: 177
Shandon: 140
Santa Margarita: 146
Creston: 85
Cayucos: 69
Avila Beach: 30
San Simeon: 21
Here are the total number of COVID-19 cases broken down by race/ethnicity throughout San Luis Obispo County.
- White: 8,063
- Hispanic and Latino: 6,891
- Other and under investigation: 5,014
- Asian and Pacific Islander: 449
- Black or African American: 240
- Multiracial: 215
- American Indian or Alaska Native: 45
For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.
Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment
Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.
As of Friday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 16 and up.
Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery.
To register for the lottery, go to www.RecoverSLO.org/VaccineAppointments and complete the registration form. Those without internet access or who have difficulty with the online form can call 805-543-2444 or 805-781-4280 and an operator can help them.
To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.
In addition to San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery, appointments for coronavirus vaccines can be made through private health partners and some chain pharmacies including CVS and Vons.
Comments