Not getting the COVID vaccine in SLO County? We want to know why

All San Luis Obispo County adults age 16 and up are now eligible for coronavirus vaccines through the county’s public health department.

But state and local health officials say they are concerned not everyone who is eligible is signing up to be vaccinated.

As of Monday, about 68,664 San Luis Obispo County residents are either partially or fully immunized against coronavirus, according to the health department’s data. Though the number of local people getting shots has been steadily increasing over several weeks, Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said in late March that the county still has a ways to go before reaching herd immunity.

She also warned that a number of people who have been eligible for the coronavirus vaccine for some time are apparently not getting vaccinated.

If vaccinations slow, California could be far from reaching herd immunity and thus from reopening fully.

So The Tribune is asking: Will you get vaccinated? Why or why not?

If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, let us know why: Are you having difficulty finding an appointment? Worried about side effects? Whatever your reasons, we want to know what’s going on.

Let us know your thoughts in the form below. (Click here to go directly to the form.)

You can also send your input to Tribune reporter Kaytlyn Leslie at kleslie@thetribunenews.com.

Your responses will contribute to our local vaccine coverage. No identifying details will be published without your consent, so a reporter may be in contact with you regarding your response.

