SLO County remains in red tier with 42 new coronavirus cases

Boxes of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are readied for vaccinations in San Luis Obispo. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

San Luis Obispo County remained firmly in the red tier of coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday, adding 42 new coronavirus cases, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

The county’s red tier status means that coronavirus spread is considered “substantial.”

But there’s some good news.

Data released Tuesday show the county’s adjusted case average to be 6.9 new cases per 100,000 people per day over a seven-day period. That’s a small decrease from the 7.0 case rate reported the week prior.

The county’s unadjusted case rate, however, was 8.4 cases per day per 100,000 people, up from 8.1 the previous week, according to the state.

Also on Tuesday, the county had a positivity rate — the number of positive coronavirus tests compared to tests conducted — of 2.4%, down from 2.5% the previous week. It’s the first time that rate has decreased in two weeks.

The latest health equity metric released Tuesday calculated that the positivity rate for people who live in the 12 census tracts in San Luis Obispo County ranked in the lowest quarter of California’s Healthy Places Index at 3.7%, That’s down from 4.2%.

In order to move to the orange, or, “moderate” tier of coronavirus restrictions under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, San Luis Obispo County needs to have no more than 3.9 daily new cases per 100,000 people; a positivity rate of 4.9% or less, and a health equity metric case rate of less than 5.3%.

In total, 20,475 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

The county reported no additional deaths due to coronavirus Tuesday. Locally, 255 people have died due to the virus.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Tuesday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

North County

Atascadero: 8

Paso Robles: 3

San Miguel: 3

South County

Arroyo Grande: 4

Grover Beach: 1

Nipomo: 2

Oceano: 2

SLO and North Coast

Los Osos: 1

San Luis Obispo: 17

The locations of 11 cases were listed as “other.” A total of 12 cases remained under investigation.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,628 as of Tuesday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Tuesday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 234





234 Recovered cases: 19,981

People recovering at home: 230

People receiving hospital care: 5

Total people in intensive care units: 1

People in intensive care units out of the county: 1

Deaths due to COVID-19: 255

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Tuesday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to health care workers; long-term care facility residents and employees; education workers; childcare workers; food service workers; emergency services workers and people age 50 and up, by appointment only. Some education workers are also eligible for vaccinations through their places of employment.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery.

To register for the lottery, go to www.RecoverSLO.org/VaccineAppointments and complete the registration form. Those without internet access or who have difficulty with the online form can call 805-543-2444 or 805-781-4280 and an operator can help them.

To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

In addition to San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery, appointments for coronavirus vaccines can be made through Dignity Health, Tenet Health Central Coast and chain pharmacies including CVS and Vons.