SLO County adds 17 new coronavirus cases. Here’s where they were located

San Luis Obispo County added 17 new coronavirus cases on Friday, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

In total, 20,189 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

On Friday, the county reported no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. Locally, 253 people have died due to the virus.

San Luis Obispo County remains in the red tier of coronavirus restrictions under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Friday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

North County

Atascadero: 4

Santa Margarita: 2

Templeton: 1

South County

Arroyo Grande: 2

Grover Beach: 2

SLO and North Coast

San Luis Obispo: 7

On Friday, the county Public Health Department subtracted one case from Cal Poly’s total count. The locations of 10 cases were listed as “other.” A total of 11 cases remained under investigation.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,617 as of Friday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Friday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 222

Recovered cases: 19,712

People recovering at home: 213

People receiving hospital care: 9

Total people in intensive care units: 3

People in intensive care units out of the county: 2

Deaths due to COVID-19: 253

Here are the total number of COVID-19 cases in communities throughout San Luis Obispo County.

Paso Robles: 3,986

San Luis Obispo: 3,858

California Men’s Colony: 2,384

Atascadero: 1,906

Nipomo: 1,530

Arroyo Grande: 1,421

Grover Beach: 843

Oceano: 682

Templeton: 604

San Miguel: 512

Los Osos: 463

Morro Bay: 413

Cal Poly (campus residents): 373

Pismo Beach: 329

Atascadero State Hospital: 206

Cambria: 175

Shandon: 139

Santa Margarita: 136

Creston: 84

Cayucos: 68

Avila Beach: 28

San Simeon: 21

The county also breaks down local coronavirus cases by race and ethnicity.

White: 7,562

Hispanic and Latino: 6,742

Other and under investigation: 4,978

Asian and Pacific Islander: 438

Black or African American: 221

Multiracial: 202

American Indian or Alaska Native: 46

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Friday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents and employees, education workers, childcare workers, food service workers, emergency services workers and people age 65 and up, as well as those with particular medical conditions.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery.

To register for the lottery, go to RecoverSLO.org/VaccineAppointments and complete the registration form. Those without internet access or who have difficulty with the online form can call 805-543-2444 or 805-781-4280 and an operator can help them.

To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

In addition to San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery, appointments for coronavirus vaccines can be made through Dignity Health, Tenet Health Central Coast and chain pharmacies including CVS and Vons.