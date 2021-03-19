Coronavirus
SLO County adds 17 new coronavirus cases. Here’s where they were located
San Luis Obispo County added 17 new coronavirus cases on Friday, according to data from the county Public Health Department.
In total, 20,189 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.
On Friday, the county reported no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. Locally, 253 people have died due to the virus.
San Luis Obispo County remains in the red tier of coronavirus restrictions under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
New COVID-19 cases by city
Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Friday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:
North County
Atascadero: 4
Santa Margarita: 2
Templeton: 1
South County
- Arroyo Grande: 2
Grover Beach: 2
SLO and North Coast
San Luis Obispo: 7
On Friday, the county Public Health Department subtracted one case from Cal Poly’s total count. The locations of 10 cases were listed as “other.” A total of 11 cases remained under investigation.
Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,617 as of Friday.
SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers
Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Friday, according to the county Public Health Department.
- Active cases: 222
- Recovered cases: 19,712
- People recovering at home: 213
- People receiving hospital care: 9
- Total people in intensive care units: 3
People in intensive care units out of the county: 2
- Deaths due to COVID-19: 253
Here are the total number of COVID-19 cases in communities throughout San Luis Obispo County.
- Paso Robles: 3,986
- San Luis Obispo: 3,858
California Men’s Colony: 2,384
- Atascadero: 1,906
Nipomo: 1,530
Arroyo Grande: 1,421
Grover Beach: 843
Oceano: 682
Templeton: 604
San Miguel: 512
Los Osos: 463
Morro Bay: 413
Cal Poly (campus residents): 373
Pismo Beach: 329
Atascadero State Hospital: 206
Cambria: 175
Shandon: 139
Santa Margarita: 136
Creston: 84
Cayucos: 68
Avila Beach: 28
San Simeon: 21
The county also breaks down local coronavirus cases by race and ethnicity.
- White: 7,562
- Hispanic and Latino: 6,742
- Other and under investigation: 4,978
- Asian and Pacific Islander: 438
- Black or African American: 221
- Multiracial: 202
- American Indian or Alaska Native: 46
For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.
Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment
Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.
As of Friday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to healthcare workers, long-term care facility residents and employees, education workers, childcare workers, food service workers, emergency services workers and people age 65 and up, as well as those with particular medical conditions.
Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery.
To register for the lottery, go to RecoverSLO.org/VaccineAppointments and complete the registration form. Those without internet access or who have difficulty with the online form can call 805-543-2444 or 805-781-4280 and an operator can help them.
To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.
In addition to San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery, appointments for coronavirus vaccines can be made through Dignity Health, Tenet Health Central Coast and chain pharmacies including CVS and Vons.
Comments