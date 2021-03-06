SLO County firefighters helped distribute 22,000 vaccines. Now they’re stepping back

Bob Thomas of San Luis Obispo receives the COVID-19 vaccine at French Hospital Medical Center’s clinic. It began administering vaccinations for SLO County residents 75 years and older on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

A team of local firefighters that managed two of San Luis Obispo County’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics is turning responsibilities over to the Public Health Department after distributing 22,000 doses.

The San Luis Obispo County Type 3 All Hazard Incident Management team coordinated with local fire and ambulances agencies and handles emergency incidents, according to a news release.

The team follows procedures that align with Incident Command System and National Incident Management system guidelines.

The team’s assistance was requested on Dec. 30, and it partnered with the county Public Health Department and Emergency Operations Center to establish two vaccination clinics, the team said.

The clinics, located in Paso Robles and Arroyo Grande, can vaccinate up to 5,000 people per location, per week for up to six months, according to the release.

The two locations have given more than 22,000 vaccinations since Jan. 4, the team said.

As the team steps away from managing county vaccination clinics, it will prepare for new incidents, according to the release.