500 farm workers receive COVID vaccines at Santa Maria public health clinic

Pedro Martinez, a Santa Barbara County agriculture worker, receives a COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Morena Loomis during a pilot coronavirus vaccination clinic hosted by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department in Santa Maria. Noozhawk.com

A pilot COVID-19 vaccination clinic Sunday in Santa Maria left Santa Barbara County Public Health Department director Van Do-Reynoso elated.

The first appointments aimed at vaccinating workers from the agriculture industry were filled, with zero slots left empty as a steady line of recipients appeared during the day.

“It’s going fantastic,” Do-Reynoso exclaimed. “We have 500 booked appointments ... and there were no no-shows. Everybody showed up. That’s amazing.”

Among the first farm workers to arrive were three siblings and a dad, she added.

“They were so excited because now they can go see mom,” Do-Reynoso said.

For the pilot vaccination clinic, the Public Health Department linked up with community organizations that work with farm workers and have gained their trust.

Those include Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE) and Mixteco/Indigena Community Organizing Project (MICOP), which helped set up the appointments and worked to overcome any hesitancy in getting vaccinated.

Some 30 Public Health Department employees were on hand for the event, which was partially held in the parking lot at the Betteravia Government Center in Santa Maria with the first dose of Moderna vaccines administered at six stations in the lobby of the nearby building.

As she looked at the lineup, deputy public health director Paige Batson noted the event’s success.

“We’re really reaching people,” she said.

Those who received vaccines Sunday will get phone calls and emails alerting them to their appointments for the second Moderna dose to ensure they are fully protected from the coronavirus.

In addition to getting vaccinated, attendees at Sunday’s event also could meet with representatives of the Mexican consulate and they left with a bag that included hand sanitizer, gloves, masks from the county Agricultural Commissioner’s Office and health information.

Sunday’s clinic occurred as the vaccine efforts on Monday turn to food and ag workers, educators and child-care providers, and emergency services personnel, along with ongoing efforts to deliver vaccines to those age 65 and older.

Earlier inoculation tiers focused on front-line health care workers and anyone 75 and older.

Do-Reynoso said the expansion of groups eligible to get vaccinated will come with an increase in the number of vaccines received by the county.

Instead of 6,000 doses received three weeks ago, approximately 14,000 doses are expected this week, a hopeful Do-Reynoso said.

“I see that trajectory increasing,” she said.

The team involved in Sunday’s clinic spoke both Spanish and Mixteco, with the focus centered on getting vaccines to those with language and cultural barriers.

“As a good community we need to do our part in making sure that we prioritize the most vulnerable members of our community for poor outcomes so that, ultimately, we protect the health care system and we do the right thing,” Do-Reynoso said.

Those receiving vaccines had to provide proof they work as farm workers and live or work in Santa Barbara County.

“It doesn’t matter age,” Do-Reynoso said. “It doesn’t matter crops. It seems like there’s a wide variety here.”

She said she wants to launch similar efforts for ag workers elsewhere in the county, adding that she’d also like to try employer-based vaccine clinics and utilize mobile clinics for high-density neighborhoods.

“One size is not going to fit all so I think these different pilots are going to show us what works best in what situation,” Do-Reynoso said.

Sunday’s efforts involved bilingual and trilingual speakers to test whether that would improve the process.

Do-Reynoso called the clinic “incredibly efficient.”

“This is why we’re in public health,” she said. “It feels good to be part of ensuring good outcomes for our community and making sure farm workers and other under-resourced community members have that equitable chance at getting vaccinated. That’s why we’re here.”

For more information about vaccine availability from the Public Health Department, go to publichealthsbc.org/vaccine.