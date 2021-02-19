SLO County reports more than 50 new coronavirus cases, 7 additional deaths

San Luis Obispo County added 57 new coronavirus cases on Friday, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

In total, 19,340 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

On Friday, the county reported an additional seven coronavirus-related deaths.

However, a Tribune analysis of county data suggested that eight additional people have died due to COVID-19: one person in the 30-to-49 age group, one in 50-to-64 age group, two in the 65-to-84 age group and four people age 85 or older.

Locally, 217 people have died due to the virus.

As of Friday, San Luis Obispo County remains in California’s most restrictive tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

What is ICU bed availability in Southern California and SLO County?

According to the state, 20 of San Luis Obispo County’s intensive care unit beds were available as of Thursday, the latest update.

A total of 22 patients were being treated at hospitals due to COVID-19. Of those, 10 were in intensive care units — including one in an ICU out of the county, according to the county.

Even though San Luis Obispo County’s ICU availability isn’t below 15%, the ICU availability in the Southern California region means that the county falls under the stay-at-home order.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Friday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

Paso Robles: 14

Grover Beach: 9

San Luis Obispo: 9

Arroyo Grande: 6

Atascadero: 5

Templeton: 4

Nipomo: 3

Oceano: 3

California Men’s Colony: 2

San Miguel: 2

Los Osos: 1

Morro Bay: 1

Santa Margarita: 1

Shandon: 1

The locations of eight cases were listed as “other.” A total of 64 cases remained under investigation.

Outbreaks at the California Men’s Colony state prison in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero State Hospital have been greater than indicated by county data, according to data from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the Department of State Hospitals.

CDCR had recorded 2,472 total coronavirus cases among CMC inmates as of Friday, with no active cases in custody and with no inmates testing positive in the past 14 days.

Ten inmates have died due to COVID-19.

DHS reported that 212 patients have tested positive at Atascadero State Hospital since May 2020 as of Thursday, the latest update. The agency reports none of those patients have tested positive within the past 14 days.

ASH has reported at least one and fewer than 11 deaths among patients who tested positive for COVID-19. The facility had no hospitalized coronavirus patients as of Thursday, and has not said how many were hospitalized in the past.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,515 as of Thursday, the latest update.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Friday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 706

Recovered cases: 18,395

People recovering at home: 684

People receiving hospital care: 22

Total people in intensive care units: 10

People in intensive care units out of the county: 1

Deaths due to COVID-19: 217

Here are the total number of COVID-19 cases in communities throughout San Luis Obispo County.

Paso Robles: 3,823

San Luis Obispo: 3,631

California Men’s Colony: 2,377

Atascadero: 1,794

Nipomo: 1,454

Arroyo Grande: 1,359

Grover Beach: 796

Oceano: 664

Templeton: 575

San Miguel: 472

Los Osos: 438

Morro Bay: 393

Cal Poly (campus residents): 339

Pismo Beach: 308

Atascadero State Hospital: 205

Cambria: 174

Shandon: 136

Santa Margarita: 128

Creston: 80

Cayucos: 68

Avila Beach: 26

San Simeon: 21

The county also breaks down local coronavirus cases by race and ethnicity.

White: 7,029

Hispanic and Latino: 6,384

Other and under investigation: 5,086

Asian and Pacific Islander: 406

Black or African American: 209

Multiracial: 181

American Indian or Alaska Native: 43

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Friday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to people in Phase 1A and Phase 1B by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment visit RecoverSLO.org or call 805-543-2444.

Appointment schedules will be announced on weekdays around 9 a.m. as appointments become available on RecoverSLO.org and via county email alerts.

To sign up for email alerts visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.