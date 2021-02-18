SLO County adds 35 coronavirus cases after a week of declining daily counts

San Luis Obispo County added 35 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

In total, 19,283 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

On Thursday, the county reported no additional deaths due to coronavirus. Locally, 210 people have died due to the virus.

As of Thursday, San Luis Obispo County remains in California’s most restrictive tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Thursday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

San Luis Obispo: 10

Grover Beach: 5

Paso Robles: 5

Nipomo: 4

Arroyo Grande: 2

Atascadero: 2

Cambria: 2

Oceano: 2

San Miguel: 2

The location of seven cases were listed as “other.” A total of 69 cases remained under investigation.

Outbreaks at the California Men’s Colony state prison in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero State Hospital have been greater than indicated by county data, according to data from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the Department of State Hospitals.

CDCR had recorded 2,474 total coronavirus cases among CMC inmates as of Thursday, with zero active cases in custody and with three of those testing positive in the past 14 days.

Nine inmates have died due to COVID-19.

DHS reported that 212 patients have tested positive at Atascadero State Hospital since May 2020 as of Wednesday, the latest update. The agency reports zero of those patients have tested positive within the past 14 days.

ASH has reported at least one and fewer than 11 deaths among patients who tested positive for COVID-19. The facility had no hospitalized coronavirus patients as of Thursday, and has not said how many were hospitalized in the past.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,510 as of Wednesday, the latest update.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Thursday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 801

Recovered cases: 18,243

People recovering at home: 773

People receiving hospital care: 28

Total people in intensive care units: 10

People in intensive care units out of the county: 1

Deaths due to COVID-19: 210

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Thursday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to people in Phase 1A and Phase 1B by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment visit RecoverSLO.org or call 805-543-2444.

Appointment schedules will be announced on weekdays around 9 a.m. as appointments become available on RecoverSLO.org and via county email alerts.

To sign up for email alerts visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.