SLO County to open 3,200 new COVID vaccine appointments. Here’s who can get one

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department announced Wednesday that another 3,200 appointments for first-dose coronavirus vaccinations are available next week for residents 65 and older.

Along with previously planned first and second doses, that brings the total for next week to 8,300 appointments.

Residents can begin signing up for the new appointments at 9 a.m. on Thursday. The highly sought-after vaccine appointments have filled up quickly the past few weeks.

The county Public Health Department is only administering vaccines to people in Phase 1A and Phase 1B, which also includes healthcare workers and skilled nursing facility employees.

As of Wednesday, the county has administered first doses of the vaccine to 22,742 residents, according to RecoverSLO.org. In addition, 5,656 residents have also now received second doses.

Additional healthcare workers have been vaccinated through Dignity Health and Tenet Health Central Coast, which receive vaccine doses directly from the state.

Chain pharmacies including CVS have received and administered doses to skilled nursing facility residents and employees. Vaccines at chain pharmacies are only available to people living and working at skilled nursing facilities at this time.

According to the California Department of Public Health, a total of 44,534 vaccines have been administered across the county by public health, chain pharmacies and local hospitals as of Wednesday.

Second-dose coronavirus vaccine appointments will take place next week in addition to the 3,200 first-dose appointments that were released, according to the county.

The county said it will notify residents when it is ready to administer their second doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Due to limited supply, second-dose appointments may not be available on the exact day a person is eligible.

The county said that while a second dose is required for maximum protections, a delay isn’t detrimental.

How to register for a coronavirus vaccination appointment

Vaccines are administered at three sites throughout the county: San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles and Arroyo Grande.

Appointments can be made online at RecoverSLO.org/VaccineRegistration.

They can also be made via phone at 805-543-2444. The county’s Phone Assistance Center is now available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Residents can also receive email alerts about vaccinations by signing up at EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.

If you need transportation to your vaccination appointment, call RTA Runabout at 805-541–2544 or Ride-On at 805-541-8747 to schedule a no-cost roundtrip ride.