SLO County reports 38 new coronavirus cases as downward trend continues

San Luis Obispo County added 38 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a day after the county passed 19,000 coronavirus cases.

Daily case counts, case rate and positivity rate all continue to trend downward.

Wednesday marked the third time in less than two weeks that the daily COVID-19 case count dipped below 50. San Luis Obispo County reported 46 new cases on Feb. 8, and 19 on Monday.

In total, 19,248 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

As of Wednesday, San Luis Obispo County remains in the toughest tier of coronavirus restrictions under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Wednesday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

Paso Robles: 12

Nipomo: 8

San Luis Obispo: 8

Atascadero: 6

San Miguel: 3

Templeton: 3

Morro Bay: 2

Cal Poly (campus residents): 1

Los Osos: 1

Oceano: 1

Pismo Beach: 1

Santa Margarita: 1

The locations of seven cases were listed as “other.” A total of 68 local coronavirus cases remained under investigation.

Three communities saw coronavirus cases removed from their totals on Wednesday after further review. Arroyo Grande’s total number of COVID-19 cases dropped by one, Grover Beach’s total decreased by two cases and California Men’s Colony data dipped by a case.

Outbreaks at the California Men’s Colony state prison in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero State Hospital have been greater than indicated by county data, according to data from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the Department of State Hospitals.

CDCR had recorded 2,473 total coronavirus cases among CMC inmates as of Wednesday, with two active cases in custody and two testing positive in the past 14 days.

Nine inmates have died due to COVID-19.

DHS reported Wednesday that 212 patients have tested positive at Atascadero State Hospital since May 2020. The agency reports that none of those patients have tested positive within the past 14 days.

ASH has reported at least one and fewer than 11 deaths among patients who tested positive for COVID-19. The facility had no hospitalized coronavirus patients as of Wednesday, and has not said how many were hospitalized in the past.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,510 as of Wednesday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Wednesday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 813

Recovered cases: 18,196

People recovering at home: 790

People receiving hospital care: 23

Total people in intensive care units: 8

People in intensive care units out of the county: 0

Deaths due to COVID-19: 210

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Wednesday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to health care workers, skilled nursing residents and employees and people age 65 and older by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment visit RecoverSLO.org or call 805-543-2444.

Appointment schedules will be announced on weekdays around 9 a.m. as appointments become available on RecoverSLO.org and via county email alerts.

To sign up for email alerts visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.