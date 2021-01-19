Coronavirus SLO County adds 315 coronavirus cases, 1 death as total nears 16,000 cases

San Luis Obispo County added 315 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

In total, 15,929 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

On Tuesday, the county reported an additional death due to coronavirus. Locally, 136 people have died due to the virus.

As of Tuesday, San Luis Obispo County remains in California’s most restrictive tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy and under the Southern California regional stay-at-home order.

What is ICU bed availability in Southern California and SLO County?

According to the state, 38 of San Luis Obispo County’s intensive care unit beds were available as of Tuesday.

A total of 53 patients were in hospital due to COVID-19. Of those, 10 were in intensive care units — including three in ICUs out of the county, according to the county.

Even though San Luis Obispo County’s ICU availability isn’t below 15%, the ICU availability in the Southern California region means that the county falls under the stay-at-home order.

As of Tuesday, ICU availability in the Southern California region remained at 0%, health department data showed.

What tier is SLO County in?

Tuesday marked the tenth consecutive week San Luis Obispo County was considered “widespread,” with metrics worsening.

The county’s adjusted average was 32.5 new cases per day per 100,000 people, a decrease from the 46-case rate reported the week prior. The unadjusted case rate was 65 cases per day per 100,000 people, according to the state.

As of Tuesday, the county had a 7.6% seven-day average positive rate, down from the 11.1% previously reported.

The latest health equity metric released Tuesday calculated that the positivity rate for people who live in the 12 census tracts in San Luis Obispo County ranked in the lowest quarter of California’s Healthy Places Index at 7.5%.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Tuesday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

California Men’s Colony: 57

Paso Robles: 54

San Luis Obispo: 50

Atascadero: 34

Nipomo: 30

Pismo Beach: 22

Arroyo Grande: 18

Oceano: 15

Cambria: 8

Grover Beach: 8

San Miguel: 7

Templeton: 6

Los Osos: 5

Shandon: 2

Morro Bay: 2

Atascadero State Hospital: 1

Creston: 1

San Simeon: 1

Santa Margarita: 1

The locations of 9 cases were listed as “other.” A total of 85 cases remained under investigation.

Outbreaks at the California Men’s Colony state prison in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero State Hospital have been greater than indicated by county data, according to data from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the Department of State Hospitals.

CDCR had recorded 2,298 total coronavirus cases among CMC inmates as of Tuesday, with 1,068 active cases in custody — the most of any California prison facility — with 908 of those testing positive in the past 14 days.

Two CMC inmates have died due to COVID-19.

DHS reported Tuesday that 188 patients have tested positive at Atascadero State Hospital since mid-May. The agency reports 30 of those patients have tested positive within the last 14 days. The facility has not reported any deaths and has reported fewer than 11 hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,115 as of Tuesday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Tuesday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 2,496





2,496 Recovered cases: 2,437

People recovering at home: 2,443

People receiving hospital care: 53

Total people in intensive care units: 10

People in intensive care units out of the county: 3

Deaths due to COVID-19: 136

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.