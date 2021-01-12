SLO County adds nearly 500 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths

San Luis Obispo County added 498 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

A total of 14,233 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since mid-March.

On Tuesday, the county reported an additional four deaths due to coronavirus, involving people ranging in age from 70 to 100. Locally, 115 people have died due to the virus.

As of Tuesday, San Luis Obispo County remains in California’s most restrictive tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy and under the Southern California regional stay-at-home order.

What is ICU bed availability in Southern California and SLO County?

According to the public health department, 23 of San Luis Obispo County’s 38 intensive care unit beds were available as of Tuesday.

A total of 42 patients were in hospital due to COVID-19. Of them, 11 were in intensive care units, according to the county.

Even though San Luis Obispo County’s ICU availability isn’t below 15%, the ICU availability in the Southern California region means that the county falls under the stay-at-home order.

As of Tuesday, ICU availability in the Southern California region remained at 0%, health department data showed.

What tier is SLO County in?

Tuesday marked the 10th consecutive week that coronavirus spread in San Luis Obispo County was considered “widespread,” with metrics worsening across the board.

The county’s adjusted average was 46 new cases per day per 100,000 people, a small increase from the 43.8 case rate reported the week prior. The unadjusted case rate was 55 cases per day per 100,000 people, according to the state.

As of Tuesday, the county had a 11.1% 7-day average positive rate, 1.1% up from the 10% previously reported.

The latest health equity metric released Tuesday calculated that the positivity rate for people who live in the 12 census tracts in San Luis Obispo County ranked in the lowest quarter of California’s Healthy Places Index at 11.4%.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Tuesday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

Paso Robles: 103

San Luis Obispo: 89

California Men’s Colony: 66

Atascadero: 40

Nipomo: 36

Arroyo Grande: 35

Grover Beach: 32

Oceano: 26

San Miguel: 13

Templeton: 12

Los Osos: 10

Morro Bay: 8

Pismo Beach: 8

Cambria: 8

Atascadero State Hospital: 4

Cayucos: 4

Creston: 2

Shandon: 1

Santa Margarita: 1

The locations of eight cases were listed as “other.” A total of 73 cases remained under investigation.

Outbreaks at Atascadero State Hospital and California Men’s Colony state prison in San Luis Obispo l have been greater than indicated by county data, according to data from the California Department of State Hospitals and California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

CDCR had recorded 1,968 total coronavirus cases among CMC inmates as of Tuesday, with 1,036 active cases in custody — the most of any California prison facility — with 1,017 of those testing positive in the last 14 days.

Two CMC inmates have died due to COVID-19.

DHS reported Tuesday that 177 patients have tested positive at Atascadero State Hospital since mid-May. The agency reports 34 of those patients have tested positive within the last 14 days. The facility does not report patient hospitalizations or deaths.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,015 as of Tuesday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Tuesday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 3,180





Recovered cases: 10,911





10,911 People recovering at home: 3,138





3,138 People receiving hospital care: 42

People in intensive care units: 11

Deaths due to COVID-19: 115

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.