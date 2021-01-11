SLO County adds 10 COVID-19 deaths, passes 13,000-coronavirus case mark

San Luis Obispo County added 844 new coronavirus cases over the weekend and on Monday, passing the 13,000-case mark, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

On Saturday, San Luis Obispo County added 436 coronavirus cases, while 258 cases were added Sunday and 150 were added Monday.

In total, 13,735 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since mid-March.

The county reported an additional 10 deaths due to coronavirus, involving people ranging in age from 70 to 100, on Monday. Locally, 111 people have died due to the virus, the county said.

Monday marked the greatest daily increase in local coronavirus-related deaths, according to county data.

On Monday, the county readjusted the number of ICU beds in San Luis Obispo County from 53 to 38 to accurately reflect the total number of staffed intensive care unit beds in the county.

According to ReadySLO.org. 13 patients were being treated in SLO County ICUs. Of those, eight were COVID-19 patients.

As of Monday, San Luis Obispo County remains in California’s most restrictive tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy and under the Southern California regional stay-at-home order.

The state renewed the order for the region on Dec. 29, 2020, because intensive care unit capacity had not improved during the three weeks prior, said Dr. Mark Ghaly, California Health and Human Services Secretary, at a news conference.

What is ICU bed availability in Southern California and SLO County?

According to the county, 25 of San Luis Obispo County’s intensive care unit beds were available as of Monday.

A total of 43 San Luis Obispo County residents were in hospitals due to COVID-19. Of those hospitalized due to COVID-19, 11 were in ICUs — eight within the county and three at out-of-area hospitals, including Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

Even though San Luis Obispo County’s ICU availability isn’t below 15%, the ICU availability in the Southern California region means that the county falls under the stay-at-home order.

As of Monday, ICU availability in the Southern California region remained at 0%, health department data showed.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added over the weekend and on Monday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

California Men’s Colony: 385

Paso Robles: 106

Atascadero: 44

San Luis Obispo: 70

Nipomo: 57

Arroyo Grande: 47

Grover Beach: 26

Oceano: 18

Morro Bay: 16

Los Osos: 15

Templeton: 15

Cambria: 10

San Miguel: 10

Atascadero State Hospital: 7

Pismo Beach: 5

Santa Margarita: 4

Cayucos: 3

Creston: 2

Shandon: 2

San Simeon: 1

The locations of eight cases were listed as “other.” A total of 71 cases remained under investigation.

Outbreaks at Atascadero State Hospital and California Men’s Colony state prison in San Luis Obispo have been greater than indicated by county data, according to data from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the California Department of State Hospitals.

The CDCR had recorded 1,960 total coronavirus cases among CMC inmates as of Monday, with 1,127 active cases in custody. Of those, 1,121 tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days.

Two inmates have died due to COVID-19.

The prison currently has the highest number of active coronavirus cases among CDCR facilities.

DHS reported Monday that 170 patients have tested positive at Atascadero State Hospital since mid-May. The agency reports 33 of those patients have tested positive within the past 14 days. The facility has not reported any patient hospitalizations or deaths.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 959 as of Monday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Monday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 3,193





Recovered cases: 10,403

People recovering at home: 3,150

People receiving hospital care: 43

SLO County residents in intensive care units: 11 (8 in SLO County ICUs)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 111





Where to get a COVID-19 test

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.