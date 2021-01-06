SLO County passes 12,000-coronavirus case mark, adds 290 cases

San Luis Obispo County added 290 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, passing the 12,000-case mark, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

In total, 12,185 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since mid-March.

On Wednesday, the county reported an additional five deaths due to coronavirus, involving people ranging in age from 60 to 100. Locally, 95 people have died due to the virus.

As of Wednesday, San Luis Obispo County remains in California’s most restrictive tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy and under the Southern California regional stay-at-home order.

What is ICU bed availability in Southern California and SLO County?

According to the state, 13 of San Luis Obispo County’s intensive care unit beds were available as of Tuesday. That figure had not been updated as of Wednesday.

A total of 53 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 symptoms on Wednesday, 14 of whom were in an intensive care unit, according to the county.

Even though San Luis Obispo County’s ICU availability isn’t below 15%, the ICU availability in the Southern California region means that the county falls under the stay-at-home order.

As of Wednesday, ICU availability in the Southern California region remained at 0%, health department data showed.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Wednesday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

Paso Robles: 57

San Luis Obispo: 52

Nipomo: 32

Arroyo Grande: 27

Los Osos: 15

Grover Beach: 10

California Men’s Colony: 10

Templeton: 9

Morro Bay: 9

Oceano: 8

Shandon: 4

San Miguel: 3

Pismo Beach: 3

Creston: 2

Cambria: 2

Avila Beach: 1

Santa Margarita: 1

Shell Beach: 1

Cayucos: 1

The locations of nine cases were listed as “other.” A total of 53 cases remained under investigation.

Outbreaks at the California Men’s Colony and Atascadero State Hospital have been greater than indicated by county data, according to data from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the Department of State Hospitals.

CDCR had recorded 1,401 total coronavirus cases among CMC inmates as of Wednesday, with 716 active cases in custody, 714 of those testing positive in the last 14 days.

Two inmates have died due to COVID-19.

DHS reported Wednesday that 133 patients have tested positive at Atascadero State Hospital since mid-May. The agency reports 22 of those patients have tested positive within the last 14 days.

ASH reports no patient hospitalizations or deaths.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 898 as of Wednesday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Wednesday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 2,835

Recovered cases: 9,229

People recovering at home: 2,782

People receiving hospital care: 53

People in intensive care units: 14

Deaths due to COVID-19: 95

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.