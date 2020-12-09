SLO County has likely passed 50 COVID deaths, health officials say

San Luis Obispo County has likely seen more than 50 residents die due to COVID-19, according to county Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.

As of Tuesday, 45 local deaths had been attributed to COVID-19.

But Borenstein said at a news briefing on Wednesday that the county is waiting to see the final death certificates of seven additional individuals who most likely died due to COVID-19.

“We have seven such individuals who have died with COVID and our presumption is that, based on the circumstances, that all of these will become additions to our now 45 individuals in this county who have died from COVID,” Borenstein said.

If all seven final death certificates return with COVID-19 as one of the leading causes of death, San Luis Obispo County’s coronavirus death count will rise to 52 — reaching a major, and tragic, milestone.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Borenstein said final death certificates can take up to a few days to receive.

According to Borenstein said San Luis Obispo County’s coronavirus-related death count is rising significantly — with increases across several age groups.

“In these recent numbers, (COVID-19 deaths) are across the age spectrum starting with someone in their 40s, 50s 60s, et cetera,” Borenstein said.

Within one week, confirmed COVID-19 deaths rose nearly 30% she said.

The deaths of three additional people due to COVID-19 were confirmed Wednesday. One person was in their 60s, one in their 70s and another in their 80s, the county Public Health Department said via Twitter, and all had underlying health conditions.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

“I want to give my sincere condolences to each one of the families that have been affected by virtue of losing a loved one to this disease,” Borenstein said.

Borenstein did not release details on whether recent deaths were tied to any particular congregate setting outbreak. However, she said the county was experiencing 20 outbreaks, mostly within skilled nursing facilities.

Borenstein said outbreaks have also occurred at local fire stations, Atascadero State Hospital and California Men’s Colony state prison in San Luis Obispo.

Loading…