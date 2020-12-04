SLO County could start stay-at-home this weekend after regional ICU bed capacity drops

San Luis Obispo County residents could be required to once again stay at home starting this weekend after the region’s intensive care unit bed capacity fell below the state-mandated trigger level Friday night.

According to the California Public Health Department, ICU bed capacity in the Southern California region fell to 13.1% on Friday — below the 15% trigger for the state’s newly announced stay-at-home order.

This means just under 87% of ICU beds in the region — which includes Imperial, Inyo, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties —are occupied as of Friday night.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday regions that fall below that marker will be forced to return to stay-at-home orders as the state continues to attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus.

When reached for comment Friday night, SLO County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said her office would release more information on a potential return to stay-at-home on Saturday morning.

Borenstein previously said if the region hit less than 15% ICU bed capacity, counties would have to stop non-allowed activities within 24 hours.

The Los Angeles Times reported Friday evening that if the region’s ICU numbers don’t improve after Saturday’s update, the stay-at-home orders will go into effect on Sunday.

What does the stay-at-home order mean?

Under the new stay-at-home order, a number of businesses will be required to halt or change their current operations.

Retail stores can remain open, but must limit the number of customers in the store to 20% capacity.

Restaurants must stop even outdoor dining and are only allowed to serve for takeout, pickup or delivery.

Bars, wineries, hair salons and campgrounds would be required to close in full, while hotels and offices are allowed to remain open for only “critical infrastructure support” including already opened schools, medical and dental offices, child care facilities and outdoor recreational facilities.

Churches and places of worship are allowed to continue to hold outdoor services.