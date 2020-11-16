Can’t be with loved ones on Thanksgiving? Zoom to lift its time limit for free calls

Like many things in 2020, Thanksgiving promises to be a little different this year.

For those planning to celebrate with friends and family virtually, video communications company Zoom has some good news — it is doing away with its time limit for free calls on Thanksgiving Day.

The free version of Zoom caps calls at 40 minutes. Starting at midnight ET on Nov. 26, Zoom will lift the 40-minute time limit for free calls globally, the company announced on Twitter.

The limit will be reinstated at 6 a.m. ET on Nov. 27.

Zoom said it’s temporarily doing away with the limit “so your family gatherings don’t get cut short.”

At the onset of the pandemic, Zoom use skyrocketed as companies, schools and colleges moved operations online in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

In April, Zoom said more than 300 million people were participating in video meetings on the platform each day.

Many are concerned as to what the holiday season may mean for infection rates.

Coronavirus cases are surging in the U.S., and experts have recommended against large and small gatherings, meaning that many may not get to be with their loved ones on Thanksgiving Day.

The U.S. added 177,000 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a record for the third straight day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. More than 166,000 new cases were recorded on Saturday, followed by 135,000 on Sunday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, has recommended that those who do gather for Thanksgiving wear masks, “even if it’s a relatively small group,” he told CBS.