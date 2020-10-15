SLO County add 36 new cases of COVID-19 — with 20 cases in North County

San Luis Obispo County added 36 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, according to ReadySLO.org.

A total of 3,969 people have tested positive for COVID-19 locally since March.

As of Tuesday, San Luis Obispo County remained in California’s red COVID-19 tier for a fourth consecutive week — meaning that coronavirus spread is considered “substantial” and more business sectors may remain reopened.

The county had a positivity rate of 2% as of the latest data, up from the 1.5% positivity rate recorded the previous week.

The county had an adjusted average of 6.1 new cases per 100,000 people per day — 1 point higher than the previous week. The unadjusted case rate was 7.3, according to state data.

COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added Thursday in San Luis Obispo County:

Paso Robles: 19

San Luis Obispo: 11

Avila Beach: 1

Grover Beach: 1

Oceano: 1

San Miguel: 1

The locations of two new cases are listed as “under investigation” as of Thursday.

San Luis Obispo County’s total does not include 10 of the 304 inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 at California Men’s Colony state prison in San Luis Obispo, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Six inmates who tested positive were released from custody and one inmate died due to COVID-19.

According to Cal Poly, at least 196 students and six employees at the San Luis Obispo university had tested positive for the virus as of Thursday. A total of 24 on-campus students were in isolation as of Thursday, with an additional 293 students in quarantine.

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, ethnicity, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases, according to the county Public Health Department:

Active cases as of Thursday: 206

Recovered cases: 3,969

People recovering at home: 201

People receiving hospital care: 5

People in intensive care units: 1

Deaths due to COVID-19: 32

Where to get a COVID-19 test

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County:

A rroyo Grande : Located at the South County Regional Center, 800 W. Branch St. in Arroyo Grande, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday.

San Luis Obispo: At the Veterans Memorial Hall, 801 Grand Ave., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Paso Robles: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Thursday and Saturday. Frontier Pavilion, Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave.

Morro Bay: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Veterans Memorial Building, 209 Surf St.

In addition, COVID-19 testing is available through private healthcare providers, urgent care centers and the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Lab.

Visit ReadySLO.org for the latest public health updates and recommendations. ReadySLO.org lists over a dozen urgent care centers that offer COVID-19 testing.

To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.