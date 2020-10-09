SLO County adds 27 coronavirus cases — with no patients in the ICU

San Luis Obispo County added 27 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, according to ReadySLO.org.

A total of 3,842 people have tested positive for COVID-19 locally since March.

On Tuesday, San Luis Obispo County entered its third week in the red tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, according to the California Department of Public Health.

That means more business sectors can remain open and operate indoors in a limited capacity — and local schools can allow students to return to campus, San Luis Obispo County announced on Tuesday.

Counties in the state’s COVID-19 red category are considered to have substantial, but not widespread, coronavirus cases.

For the week ending Oct. 6, San Luis Obispo County’s positivity rate dipped to 1.9%, down from 2% the previous week.

New COVID-19 cases per day per 100,000 people remained in the red tier at an adjusted rate of 5.1 new cases per day per 100,000 people. Counties in the red tier need an adjusted coronavirus case rate lower than seven new cases per day per 100,000 people.

COVID-19 cases by city

Here are the locations of new COVID-19 cases that were added Friday in San Luis Obispo County:

San Luis Obispo: 10

Cal Poly (on-campus students): 6

Oceano: 4

Paso Robles: 4

Cambria: 1

Creston: 1

Los Osos: 1

Templeton: 1

Total coronavirus cases by city are:

Paso Robles: 928





San Luis Obispo: 692

Atascadero: 387

Nipomo: 359

Arroyo Grande: 222

Grover Beach: 165

Templeton: 130

Oceano: 132

San Miguel: 128

Pismo Beach: 65

Morro Bay: 63

Los Osos: 61

Shandon: 52

Cambria: 36

Santa Margarita: 32

Creston: 20

Cayucos: 18

Avila Beach: 7

San Simeon: 6

The locations of six coronavirus cases were listed as “other” on Friday. Three cases that were under investigation Thursday have been resolved.

San Luis Obispo County’s total does not include eight of the 302 inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 at California Men’s Colony state prison in San Luis Obispo, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. (The case numbers reported on the CDCR website vary from those reported on ReadySLO.org due to “delays in the state’s reporting system.”)

According to Cal Poly, at least 169 students and six employees at the San Luis Obispo university had tested positive for the virus as of Friday. Cal Poly’s total only includes students who have received test results from the on-campus Health Center.

Sixteen on-campus students were in isolation, with an additional 248 students in quarantine.

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, ethnicity, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases, according to the county Public Health Department:

Active cases as of Friday: 213

Recovered cases: 3,587

People recovering at home: 220

People receiving hospital care: 3

People in an intensive care unit: 0

Deaths due to COVID-19: 31

And here is a look at the racial breakdown of local coronavirus cases:

Hispanic and Latino: 1,752

White: 1,366

Other and under investigation: 539

Black or African American: 73

Asian and Pacific Islander: 68

Multiracial: 36

American Indian or Alaska Native: 8

According to ReadySLO.org, craftsmen, construction workers and other skilled laborers make up more than 500 of the county’s cases. The unemployed population and those in higher education come in second and third for job sectors with the most local coronavirus cases.

Where to get a COVID-19 test

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County:

A rroyo Grande : 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. South County Regional Center, 800 W. Branch St.

Morro Bay: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Veterans Memorial Building, 209 Surf St.

Paso Robles: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Thursday and Saturday. Frontier Pavilion, Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave.

San Luis Obispo: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Veterans Memorial Hall, 801 Grand Ave.

In addition, COVID-19 testing is available through private healthcare providers, urgent care centers and the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Lab.

Visit ReadySLO.org for the latest public health updates and recommendations. ReadySLO.org lists over a dozen urgent care centers that offer COVID-19 testing.

To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.