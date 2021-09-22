New evacuation warnings for communities near Sequoia wildfire, now at nearly 30,000 acres

The Tulare County Sheriff has issued a new evacuation warning for areas under threat from the KNP Complex Fire.

The communities of Eshom and Heartland Camp are now under warning, including Eshom Valley Drive, from Fresno County Line, south to Tarbell Pocket on Eshom Valley Drive and North Mountain Road, 468 north to the county line. This includes all structures, side roads, associated roads and forest service roads, according to a statement from the sheriff.

This is not a mandatory evacuation order, though residents are strongly encouraged to prepare to evacuate if it becomes a necessity. Those who may need more time to evacuate should consider leaving the area now.

The Woodlake Community Center is serving as a temporary evacuation point, where residents can find information and assistance. Those needing help with evacuating can call 2-1-1; those over 60 years old can call the senior hotline at 1-800-321-2462.

Smoke pours into Valley

Smoke from the KNP Complex and Windy wildfires in Sequoia National Park has been slowly moving from the southeast into areas of the central San Joaquin Valley.

With it has come worsening air quality.

On Tuesday, an air quality alert was issued for the region, including Fresno, Kings, Madera, Merced, Tulare, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties.

The Weather Service is predicting a trough will move through the region on Wednesday, changing winds and helping move the smoke to the southeast by Thursday.

But on Wednesday morning, areas closest to the fires, including Three Rivers, saw air quality readings in the hazardous levels. Conditions in Woodlake were very unhealthy. Levels were reading well above 150 in large swaths of Fresno and Clovis, according to the tracking site PurpleAir. AQI values above 100 are generally unhealthy.

Probably don't want to open the windows this morning, especially in Tulare County. See the lonely 199 AQI southeast of Selma? Small towns like Cutler and Orosi are very close to it. Rural areas are getting hammered by #wildfire smoke. #climate pic.twitter.com/feGTPU7PYl — Mark Grossi (@markgrossi) September 22, 2021

KNP continues to grow

The KNP Complex Fire has now been burning uncontained in Sequoia National Park for close to two weeks. As of Wednesday, it had burned 28,421 acres.

Fire crews continue to monitor high-value infrastructure within the national park, including the park headquarters, museum and employee housing. Protection and fire mitigation measures are being taken for all sequoia groves within the fire area, including the Giant Forest Sequoia Grove.

Mineral King Road continues to be a high priority.

The fire was expected to more towards Lodgepole on Wednesday, and firefighters were on standby in the area.

In the western park boundary, work is being done to provide protect Three Rivers, Silver City, Hartland and surrounding communities.

A community meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Three Rivers Memorial Building, 43490 Sierra Dr. The event will also be livestreamed on Facebook. A recording of the meeting will be made available on Facebook and on the fire’s Inciweb site.

Small containment gains on Windy Fire

The nearby Windy Fire also continues to burn after nearly two week. As of Wednesday, the fire had burned 31,388 acres. It is 7% contained. That fire is burning on the Tule River Indian Reservation and in Giant Sequoia National Monument area of the Sequoia National Forest.

Donations overwhelming area businesses

Community members are being asked to route any donations for the fires through the United Way and Salvation Army.

Businesses and other locations receiving donations in the area are being overwhelmed, according to a news release from Tulare County.

“Please be advised that the firefighters on both incidents are being well cared for and have their needs met, including ample amounts of water, Gatorade, and other supplies. They are fully supported by the incident base camps,” the release read.

Items for those evacuated by the fire, such as bottled water, non-perishable food, and hygiene products, should be donated through United Way of Tulare County at:

Salvation Army, 314 E. San Joaquin in Tulare, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday (closed 12:30-1:30 p.m.); and 2-5 p.m. Wednesday.

1501 W. Main St. in Visalia, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday (closed 12:30-1:30 p.m.).

Monetary donations can be done by textingFireTC to 41444. Gift cards can be donated by emailing donatefiretc@unitedwaytc.org.

