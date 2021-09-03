Apple Hill plans Labor Day weekend opening, but Caldor Fire smoke smothers the area

Apple Hill, one of the Sacramento region’s most popular autumn attractions, announced earlier this week that many of its farms plan to open for business Labor Day weekend.

But air monitors and smoke forecasts now warn of extremely poor air quality Friday and Saturday in the Placerville area, as thick smoke descends from the Caldor Fire.

Thousands of firefighters have been battling the Caldor Fire, which ignited south of Pollock Pines and has spread mainly northeast toward the Lake Tahoe Basin, scorching nearly 350 square miles since sparking Aug. 14. Tens of thousands of El Dorado County residents remained under mandatory evacuation orders as of Friday morning.

Apple Hill is a consortium of more than four dozen apple farms, located north of Highway 50 between Placerville and Camino.

About a dozen associated farms on the east side of Apple Hill were still, as of Friday morning, under a voluntary evacuation warning from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, on the very westernmost edge of that advisory.

The Apple Hill Growers Association, in a statement this week announcing plans to be open for business this weekend, said none of its growers “sustained any damage and in fact, fire crews were able to hold the fire line well to the south of Apple Hill.”

The bigger issue is smoke, which has tanked air quality throughout the greater Sacramento area off and on since the start of the fire. Conditions vary day to day, depending on wind patterns and fire intensity.

In a Wednesday post to its website, Apple Hill Growers Association said air quality had “significantly improved over the past few days” near the farms, advising visitors concerned about smoke to check PurpleAir.com for the latest air quality conditions and forecasts near Placerville or Camino.

But by Friday morning, both PurpleAir and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s AirNow maps showed abysmal conditions near Apple Hill, as heavy near-surface smoke settled in overnight. One forecast warned of similar conditions Saturday.

Many monitors set up near Placerville and Camino displayed air quality index (AQI) readings between 500 and 600 at 8 a.m. Friday, according to PurpleAir and AirNow. Any AQI reading above 300 is considered “hazardous” to the general population, meaning people should not spend any significant amount of time outdoors.

A special smoke statement for the Caldor Fire, issued by the U.S. Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program, specifically mentioned Apple Hill as an area of concern.

“Heavy smoke conditions overnight settled into Sly Park, Apple Hill, and Placerville,” federal air resource adviser Jen Croft wrote in a Friday morning bulletin. “Expect to see this settling again (Friday night).”

There's a lot of #CaldorFire smoke from Bass Lake grade up through Placerville and beyond. Take a look at today's smoke map. https://t.co/y7o1fPw4AV — County of El Dorado (@CountyElDorado) September 3, 2021

The smoke statement’s Friday forecast for Placerville reads: “Hazardous conditions throughout the day, minimal relief in late evening,” and AQI levels above 300 were also in Saturday’s forecast.

The Apple Hill Growers Association did not immediately respond to calls and an email Friday morning asking whether the farms plan to press forward with Labor Day weekend festivities in light of the hazardous air quality.

Air quality is difficult to forecast more than a day or two in advance. The air monitors have not yet shared outlooks for Sunday or Monday.

Labor Day weekend is supposed to kick off this year’s “apple season,” the growers said in posts earlier this week. While some Apple Hill farms are open year-round, many plan to open this weekend.