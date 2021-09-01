We’re more than two weeks in: What do we know about the origins of the Caldor Fire?

More than two weeks since the Caldor Fire exploded, the blaze has burned more than 500 homes across 204,390 acres, according to Cal Fire. So what do we know about the origins of the fire Gov. Gavin Newsom called California’s top priority?

The answer is nothing yet, actually. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to Cal Fire.

The fire started the evening of Aug. 14 in El Dorado County east of Omo Ranch and south of Grizzly Flats, and it has caused the evacuation of thousands in multiple counties.

In addition to the 544 single residences destroyed by the fire, Caldor has also destroyed 12 commercial properties and 173 other structures, according to Cal Fire. It’s also damaged 43 structures. Cal Fire reports the fire has caused no fatalities, but there have been five injuries combined between first responders and civilians.

Newsom plans to visit the Tahoe area Wednesday as the fire threatens the state’s beloved recreation destination. Parts of the region encompassing the fire also remain under a red flag warning indicating dangerous fire weather through 11 p.m. Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service. The fire has spread smoke across the region, creating unhealthy particle levels in the air.

California Wildfires newsletter We've got you covered with updates on the latest emergencies, your air quality and when the power will get shut off again. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.