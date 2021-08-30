Here are the latest evacuation orders in El Dorado County as Caldor Fire advances

Evacuation orders resulting from the advance of the Caldor Fire keep rolling out Monday, with Cal Fire and El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office officials advising people to evacuate eastbound towards Nevada using Highway 50. Residents in Tahoma and Fallen Leaf can also travel north on Highway 80 toward Truckee.

The mandatory evacuation order in El Dorado County runs from the very tip of the county in Tahoma and runs along the edge of Lake Tahoe all the way down and around to the state border, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office evacuation orders map.

The order then follows the southern border of the county all the way until it reaches Tylers Corner, where it cuts back east a bit roughly following Farnham Ridge Road. The border of the mandatory order turns north near Cement Hill and goes up through West Omo and Grizzly Flats.

North of Highway 50 around Poho and Peavine ridges, the order turns into an evacuation warning that follows Wentworth Springs Road east; the warning extends past that road to touch the county border in an area that includes Johnnys Hill. The warning turns back to a mandatory evacuation order to the northeast of Loon Lake.

The zone under an evacuation warning extends east to include Sand Mountain Boulevard and Slate Mountains, and down to include Old Fort Jim, Moco Canyon, and areas east of Mt Aukum Road.

Though evacuation orders now reach the El Dorado/Placer border, Placer County has not issued evacuation orders at this time because the fire remains 15 to 20 miles away from the county line, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.