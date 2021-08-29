Red flag warning to affect Sierra Nevada as Caldor Fire pushes toward Lake Tahoe

A red flag warning is set to go into effect over the Sierra Nevada as the Caldor Fire continues to push east toward the Lake Tahoe Basin.

The National Weather Service’s warning will be in place from 2 p.m. Monday to 11 p.m. Tuesday as strong southwesterly winds are expected to move in along the eastern edge of Northern California, including the Lake Tahoe area and the Caldor Fire zone.

The 156,515-acre Caldor Fire has been steadily pushing eastward toward the basin, and Weather Service officials warn that incoming winds gusting to 35 mph could create dangerous conditions for fire crews.

“The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them,” Reno meteorologists wrote in the red flag warning.

A red flag warning set to go into effect in Northern California on Monday.

Southwesterly winds have been pushing the Caldor Fire from its origin near Omo Ranch northeast toward its current extent just shy of Twin Bridges. Last week, red flag conditions and strong southwesterly winds caused the Caldor Fire to jump Highway 50, which remains closed from Pollock Pines to Meyers.

Now, as the Caldor Fire comes within a dozen miles of Lake Tahoe, several historic mountain towns could be threatened.

Despite the incoming red flag weather, Cal Fire and U.S. Forest Service crews have made progress. On Saturday, firefighters managed to increase containment on the blaze by 7% and managed to hold containment at 19% Sunday.

In a joint morning status update, Cal Fire and the Forest Service said that overnight conditions moderated, allowing for more direct attack on the blaze.

“Fire activity was limited overnight due the inversion layer settling in, these fire conditions allowed crews to engage the fire directly,” fire officials said in the Sunday update. “Short range spotting and group touching continue with the most active fire activity present in the Northeast and Western sections of the fire.”

The northeastern flank approaching the Lake Tahoe basin and a northwestern corner near Pleasant Valley remain the most active areas of the Caldor Fire. An additional evacuation order was issued for Pleasant Valley communities Friday due to activity in the area.

Thousands of El Dorado County residents remain evacuated from their homes. Much of the county is under mandatory evacuation orders, from Pleasant Valley in the west to Echo Lake in the east. The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has an online map with complete information on evacuation orders and warnings.

Overnight growth on the fire was moderate, adding only 6,000 acres to the total. Damage assessments for homes and buildings destroyed in the fire are still ongoing. Thus far, 471 homes are confirmed destroyed, along with 11 commercial properties and 170 minor structures, according to fire officials. The fire destroyed much of the town of Grizzly Flats earlier this month.

The Caldor Fire started Aug. 14 near Omo Ranch. A total of 3,531 fire personnel are assigned to the fire, plus 25 helicopters and 329 engines.

Sacramento-area air quality

Over the weekend, Sacramento’s air quality has been plagued by smoke.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District reported an air quality level of 169 for Sacramento County on Sunday morning. That level is considered unhealthy, and district officials recommend reduced outdoor activity for everyone, and especially those at higher risk.

Monday could show some improvement, as the air quality management district predicts an AQI of 124 for Sacramento County, which would be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

As southwesterly winds move into the area of the Caldor Fire, Cal Fire officials suggest that smoke could blow away from Sacramento.

“This morning we again have smoke on the western side of the forecast area,” officials wrote in a Sunday smoke outlook, but the incoming winds “will continue to transport smoke from the Caldor Fire into the Tahoe Basin.”