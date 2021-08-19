Wild, devastating: Staggering video shows Caldor Fire ripping through Grizzly Flats

Incredible footage shows the Caldor Fire tearing through the small community of Grizzly Flats, California, leaving burned-out cars and destroying buildings in its wake.

Videographer Jaden Schaul, who works with AIO Filmz Media, captured footage of the flames ripping through the area on August 17, 2021.

The video also shows firefighters battling the blaze, as well as the ash and the rubble-filled aftermath of the destruction. Schaul even caught a family of deer among the smoky ruins.

The Caldor Fire swelled to at least 62,586 acres in size as of August 18, 2021, according to California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

However, weather improved overnight at the Caldor Fire in Eldorado National Forest. The blaze slowed, marking a departure from its explosive growth early in the week, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Storyful contributed to this report.