Fires ‘We don’t know if our home is left or not.’ Caldor Fire evacuees wait to return August 20, 2021 07:00 AM

El Dorado County residents, who evacuated due to the Caldor Fire that burned homes, a school and a church in the Grizzly Flats area, share their stories, Aug. 18, 2021, as they wait to know whether or not they will have a home to return to.