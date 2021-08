Fires Watch Flames As Fresh Evacuation Orders as California’s Dixie Fire Continues to Grow August 17, 2021 02:46 PM

The Lassen County Sheriff’s Office issued fresh evacuation orders on Monday, August 16, 2021, as the devastating Dixie Fire continued to grow. The fire was recorded at over 578,000 acres by the early hours of August 17, with 31 percent containment.