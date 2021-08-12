Wildfire updates: Dixie Fire increases to 510k acres as crews prepare for a windy day

The Dixie Fire slowed slightly through the first half of the week, providing a much needed respite for crews that have battled the blaze for nearly a month.

But the calm period is expected to end Thursday as smoke lifts and thunderstorms begin, causing wind increases up to 40 mph that could potentially cause the blaze, the second-largest wildfire in California history, to grow in size once more.

A layer of smoke has sat on top of the fire since the weekend, helping to suppress its growth and keep winds at bay. But even with the mild weather, the fire swelled to over 510,000 acres Thursday morning, and new estimates show it has destroyed over 1,100 buildings. And officials warn that high pressure thunderstorms Thursday could whip up the blaze to levels similar to last week, when the fire grew 110,000 acres in a single day.

“Today we are looking at a change in the pattern,” said incident meteorologist Joe Goudsward in a Thursday morning incident briefing. “We’re warm, we’re dry, we’re unstable. ... It could be an active afternoon.”

According to Cal Fire’s morning incident report, the blaze has charred 510,227 acres (797 square miles) in Butte, Plumas, Tehama and Lassen counties. This marked a 10,000-acre increase from Wednesday’s estimate.

Firefighters held containment at 30% into Thursday, after expanding it nearly 8 percentage points leading up to Wednesday morning. Nearly the entirety of the southern portion of the blaze is now secured behind fire lines, and officials said Thursday morning that fire lines around Lake Almanor are “starting to look really good.”

Still, officials warned that Thursday’s winds could create spotting conditions that would threaten some of the work of the last few days.

“We were having spot fires over the last few days even without winds,” said fire behavior analyst Brian Newman in a Thursday morning incident briefing. “So expect that today with those winds we’ll have that increase in some spotting distances.”

The Dixie Fire has so far destroyed 1,109 buildings and damaged 72. Last Wednesday, the fire tore through Greenville, destroying most of the Northern California town. Canyondam was also burned on Thursday. No civilian injuries or casualties were reported from either incident.

As of Thursday, 14,416 homes and businesses remain threatened, marking a decrease from Wednesday’s estimate.

For the first time in a week, officials lifted some evacuation orders Wednesday, allowing residents in areas south of the fire such as High Lakes and the Feather River Canyon to return home. But many areas near the fire remain under evacuation orders, spanning across Butte, Plumas, Tehama and Lassen Counties. Local officials have an online map available with more details of evacuation orders and warnings.

A total of 6,133 fire personnel are assigned to the Dixie Fire, plus 20 helicopters and 515 engines. Three firefighters have been injured in the blaze, according to Cal Fire’s morning update.

The official cause of the Dixie Fire is still under investigation, but just a few days after the fire started on July 14, PG&E released a report suggesting that its equipment may have sparked the fire. But on Monday, PG&E released an additional report saying that they had found no fault with the power lines that allegedly could have began the Dixie Fire.

Dixie Fire map Red circles on this live-updating map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter.

Source: National Interagency Fire Center

River Fire

The River Fire exploded more than a week ago on the border of Placer and Nevada counties, near the city of Colfax. But after its initial rapid expansion forced thousands to evacuate, the fire slowed into the weekend and is now on the brink of full containment.

In a Wednesday evening incident update, Cal Fire reported the blaze to be 2,619 acres and 90% contained. Containment increased by 5 percentage points through the day Wednesday as the fire grew minimally.

An updated damage report released Wednesday evening showed that the blaze destroyed 142 structures, 102 of which were homes. This nearly doubled the previous estimate of the fire’s destruction.

Much of the destruction came in the Chicago Park neighborhood near Colfax, which the fire hit during its initial rapid expansion. Two civilian injuries and one firefighter injury were also reported during the blaze’s early hours.

Into Thursday, all evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted in the area. Crews spend Wednesday mopping up areas of the fire that are still smoldering.

“Ground resources and crews will continue tactical patrols around all areas of the fire while mopping up remaining hot spots,” said Cal Fire’s evening incident report.

Cal Fire expects the River Fire to reach full containment by Friday.

River Fire map Red circles on this live-updating map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter.

Source: National Interagency Fire Center

Trinity County wildfires

A lightning storm began a series of fires in Trinity County in late July. Of those, two have ballooned into large-scale wildfires: the Monument Fire and the McFarland Fire.

The Monument Fire began near the town of Del Loma two weeks ago, and has since grown to 67,190 acres with 3% containment. The fire expanded about 4,700 acres in the last 24 hours, marking a moderate improvement from previously explosive growth.

The fire is burning squarely within Trinity County. The blaze has prompted evacuation orders for Del Loma, Big Bar, Junction City and other surrounding areas.

The McFarland Fire has charred 37,779 acres south of the town of Wildwood, on the border of Shasta, Trinity and Tehama counties. It is 51% contained.

The fire’s growth slowed significantly in the early part of the week. The fire grew around 2,000 acres between Wednesday and Thursday, and crews increased containment by 14 percentage points between Tuesday and Wednesday and four more between Wednesday and Thursday.

All evacuation orders for the McFarland Fire have been lifted. Some areas, including the town of Wildwood, remain under an evacuation warning.

Six firefighters were injured Friday fighting the blaze. All are expected to fully recover.