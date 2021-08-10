Wildfire updates: Smoke and mild weather slow Dixie Fire; River Fire nears full containment

The Dixie Fire, the second-largest wildfire in California history, slowed slightly Monday night, providing a much needed respite for crews who have battled the blaze for nearly a month.

But officials are warning firefighters to take advantage of the mild conditions Tuesday, as they likely will not hold.

Over the weekend, a layer of smoke rolled on top of the fire, helping to suppress its growth. The smoke is expected to remain through at least Tuesday night, but when it lifts, it could create hot conditions similar to last week, when the fire grew 110,000 acres in a single day.

According to Cal Fire’s morning incident report, the blaze has charred 482,047 acres (753 square miles) in Butte, Plumas, Tehama and Lassen counties. This marked a decrease from yesterday’s estimate, which put the blaze at around 489,000 acres. Edwin Zuniga, a spokesman for Cal Fire, told The Bee that heavy smoke over the fire has made mapping difficult, leading to the adjustment.

“Over the next few days, you might notice those numbers fluctuate as we just try to get the most accurate mapping through the smoke,” Zuniga said.

Heavy smokes serves as a “lid” or a “damper” on fire activity, said Cal Fire behavior analyst Brian Newman in a Tuesday morning incident briefing. He urged crews to use the mild conditions from the smoke layer to “get in there and really get an idea of what’s happening.”

But an incident meteorologist at the scene warned that smoke would remain a “wildcard,” and could lift or thin out at any moment.

Containment of the blaze was 22% Tuesday morning, up one percentage point from the previous day. Crews hope to secure additional fire lines Tuesday, particularly near populated areas in Plumas County.

The Dixie Fire has so far destroyed 893 buildings and damaged 61. As of Tuesday, 16,035 homes and businesses remain threatened.

Last Wednesday, the fire tore through Greenville, destroying most of the Northern California town. Canyondam was also burned on Thursday. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office originally reported 31 people to be missing from the Greenville area after the fire burned through. But as of Monday morning, a spokeswoman from the Sheriff’s Office told The Bee that all 31 people were found.

Many areas near the fire remain under evacuation orders. Plumas County residents from the county’s northwestern edge nearly to Quincy are evacuated. The northeastern tip of Butte County and the far eastern edge of Tehama County are also under mandatory evacuation orders. Local officials have an online map available with more details on evacuation orders and warnings.

A total of 5,997 fire personnel are assigned to the Dixie Fire, plus 30 helicopters and 476 engines. Three firefighters have been injured, according to Cal Fire’s morning update.

The official cause of the Dixie Fire is still under investigation, but just a few days after the fire started on July 14, PG&E released a report suggesting that its equipment may have sparked the fire. On Saturday, The Bay Area News Group reported that a federal judge asked PG&E to explain the utility’s role in the Dixie Fire. But on Monday, PG&E released an additional report saying that they had found no fault with the power lines that allegedly could have began the Dixie Fire.

Dixie Fire map

River Fire

The River Fire exploded nearly a week ago on the border of Placer and Nevada Counties, near the city of Colfax. But after its initial rapid expansion forced thousands to evacuate, the fire slowed into the weekend and appears to be on the brink of full containment.

In a Tuesday morning incident update, Cal Fire reported the blaze to be 2,619 acres and 78% contained. Containment increased by ten percentage points overnight as the fire grew minimally.

The fire has destroyed 88 structures, 66 of which were homes. Much of the destruction came in the Chicago Park neighborhood near Colfax, which the fire hit during its initial rapid expansion.

Two civilian injuries and one firefighter injury were also reported during the blaze’s early hours.

Into Tuesday, all evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted in the area. Crews turned their attention Tuesday to mopping up areas of the fire that are still smoldering.

“Firefighters continued work to strengthen containment lines around homes and move further into the interior of the fire to check for any hot spots on the River Fire today and prevented it from increasing in acreage,” said Cal Fire’s morning incident report. “Ground resources and crews will continue tactical patrols around all areas of the fire while mopping up remaining hot spots.”

Cal Fire expect the River Fire to hit full containment by Friday.

River Fire map

Trinity County wildfires

A lightning storm began a series of fires in Trinity County in late July. Of those, two have ballooned into large-scale wildfires: the McFarland Fire and the Monument Fire.

The McFarland Fire has charred 33,528 acres south of the town of Wildwood, on the border of Shasta, Trinity and Tehama counties. It is 33% contained.

After growing rapidly early last week, the fire slowed slightly into the weekend. Since Sunday, crews have increased containment by 12 percentage points while keeping expansion under 2,000 acres.

“Firefighters have worked relentlessly both day & night to suppress this fire,” wrote the Shasta-Trinity U.S. Forest Service in a social media post Monday night. “Containment lines along Highway 36 have been holding & crews are continuing to mop up & secure it. The southwest portion of the fire is also improving & saw little fire activity today.”

All evacuation orders for the McFarland Fire have been lifted. Part of highway 36 remains closed, and some areas, including the town of Wildwood, remain under an evacuation warning.

Six firefighters were injured Friday fighting the blaze. All are expected to fully recover.

The Monument Fire grew to 57,936 acres Tuesday with 3% containment. The fire expanded 4,000 acres in the last 24 hours, marking a moderate improvement from previously explosive growth.

The fire is burning squarely within Trinity County. The blaze has prompted evacuation orders for Del Loma, Big Bar, Junction City and other surrounding areas. On Monday, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office expanded the evacuation order to include the town of Burnt Ranch.

Smoke from the two fires has traveled south, and helped to suppress the Dixie Fire.