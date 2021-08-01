California wildfire updates: Incoming winds could whip up Dixie Fire, while Tamarack dies down

Fire crews are preparing for returning heightened fire activity at the Dixie Fire after a few days of relative calm.

In a Sunday morning update, interagency fire behavior analyst Dennis Burns said that although the fire, burning in Plumas and Butte counties, hasn’t grown much this weekend, conditions could soon change.

“What we’re concerned about is we’re going into a warmer, drier period, a period very similar to when this fire first ignited,” Burns said. “So we’re trying to get everything buttoned up, because we’re looking at some very significant fire potential in the next few days.”

The fire started July 14, potentially sparked by PG&E equipment, and has burned 244,888 acres, an increase of about 4,000 overnight. Crews bumped up containment from 24% on Saturday to 32% Sunday morning, taking advantage of relatively slow fire spread.

As conditions in Northern California dry out, Forest Service officials say west winds could start developing later Sunday, meaning that firefighters will have to be on the lookout for embers and spot fires.

In the meantime, “fire crews continue to construct and reinforce control lines,” Forest Service officials wrote Sunday.

Cal Fire operations section chief Mike Wink said although there was some fire activity on its western flank, no structures were damaged or destroyed overnight in the Lotts Lake area. The Forest Service said that cabins at Rush Creek are protected behind control lines and crews completed firing operations at Burton Ridge overnight.

A total of 67 structures have been destroyed by the fire, and nine more have been damaged. The Associated Press reported that the small town of Indian Falls accounted for more than half of those losses.

On Saturday, as firefighters strengthened containment on the west side of the fire, some Butte and Plumas county residents were allowed to return home after weeks of evacuation. Many areas of Plumas County and some parts of northeastern Butte County remain under evacuation orders. Highways 36, 70 and 89 are closed in the area of the fire.

There are about 5,563 total fire personnel assigned to the Dixie Fire. It is California’s largest fire of the year.

Tamarack Fire

The Tamarack Fire, once a major threat responsible for the destruction of several structures in California and Nevada, appears to be mostly under control.

The fire has charred 68,696 acres near Markleeville and over the Nevada state line. Forest Service crews bumped containment on the blaze from 79% on Saturday to 82% on Sunday.

A Sunday morning update from Forest Service officials said that crews are mostly responding to smoky areas and putting out remaining hot spots. Weekend storms, as well as rain earlier in the week, helped to douse vegetation in the fire zone.

“Storms brought rain and hail to the southern portion of the fire area. Fine fuels, like grasses, are recovering moisture overnight,” Forest Service officials said in an update. “Heavy fuels, like logs, will continue to burn, despite the rain. The outlook for today is more storms and rain.”

However, the Forest Service noted, the forecast brings a change. Monday in the area could be dry and windy, but officials expect little fire activity up ahead, aside from more smoke.

“Smokes inside the lines may continue until a ‘season-ending’ weather event brings substantial rain or snow to the fire area,” officials said.

The Tamarack Fire was sparked by lightning July 4 and remained small and mostly inactive for weeks as the Forest Service decided to let it burn in the remote Mokelumne Wilderness. By mid-July, winds whipped up the blaze, and it burned into Markleeville, eventually pushing east through Alpine County into Nevada.

Alpine County officials have confirmed that at least 15 structures were destroyed by the fire. In Douglas County, Nevada, preliminary surveys showed 13 structures damaged or destroyed south of Leviathan Mine Road.

Other California wildfires

The McFarland Fire was one of several relatively small fires sparked by lightning this week in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest south of Highway 36 near Wildwood.

The fire has grown to 2,100 acres since Thursday and is 5% contained. Overnight, the fire burned actively and spread southwest. Crews are working to plan to protect structures in the area of Basin Gulch, east of the fire zone.

“While the weather will be moderate today with lower winds, extreme drought conditions still exist,” Forest Service officials said in a social media update.

The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday issued several evacuation warnings for communities near the fire, which have not been upgraded to evacuation orders.

▪ Another lightning-sparked fire, the Monument Fire, is also burning in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest south of Del Loma. On Saturday, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation warning for Del Loma and Big Bar in response to the 1,000-acre blaze.