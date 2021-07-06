Tuesday update: Here are the wildfires burning right now in Northern California

Wildfires have burned in Northern California throughout this week, including the Salt Fire, the Lava Fire and the Tennant Fire. All three have prompted evacuations, closed roads and destroyed structures across the northern part of the state.

The fires have collectively burned nearly 48,000 acres across Siskiyou and Shasta counties. Increased winds Tuesday afternoon could expand the fires.

The Lava Fire and the Tennant Fire both slowed in growth this weekend, and containment appears imminent. The Salt Fire continues to grow and threaten towns in Shasta County.

Some small wildfires broke out near the Nevada border early last weekend, some of which grew to over a thousand acres. Authorities have been able to keep those wildfires out of populated areas.

Here are updates on Northern California’s largest blazes, as of 9 a.m. Tuesday:

Salt Fire

The 7-day-old Salt Fire has charred 12,430 acres as of Tuesday morning. It is 20% contained.

The fire is burning south of Lakehead. It grew by about 1,000 acres overnight, with containment remaining at 20% since Monday morning.

Sunday damage assessments by the U.S. Forest Service estimate 27 homes and 14 outbuildings have been destroyed. Four more outbuildings have been damaged.

The fire grew by more than 6,000 acres during the extended weekend. Crews were able to slow the spread overnight Sunday, jumping from 15% containment Sunday night to 20% containment Monday morning. Since then, the fire has expanded at a lower rate.

Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for areas south of Lakehead near I-5, along with multiple warnings around the region. On Saturday, residents in the Lakehead area on Delta Road and Delta School Road and others west of I-5 in the span of Lakeshore Drive were allowed to return home, but remain under an evacuation warning.

Authorities believe the fire was started by a faulty vehicle traveling along I-5. The fire is burning heavily along the interstate, and officials have said keeping the freeway open is a priority. On Thursday morning, the fire briefly closed I-5 near Redding.

The weather is expected to remain hot and dry through Tuesday, with some wind gusts that have potential to hurt fire containment efforts.

The U.S. Forest Service is managing the fire. About 1,430 personnel are working on the scene.

Salt Fire live map Red circles on this live-updating map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter.

Source: National Interagency Fire Center

Lava Fire

The Lava Fire, which was sparked by a lightning strike June 24, is California’s largest wildfire this season. As of Monday evening, it burned 25,001 acres and sat at 71% containment. The fire is burning 3 1/2 miles northeast of Weed in Siskiyou County.

The fire grew by under 100 acres throughout the day Monday as containment lines continued to hold. On Monday, officials reported a “diminished likelihood of spread,” and began to focus on mop-up efforts and damage assessment.

The only continued perimeter growth is on Mt. Shasta, where the steep terrain makes it difficult to hold fire lines. Growth on the mountain is not expected to threaten any structures or communities.

Officials estimate the fire will be fully contained by Monday.

On Sunday, Cal Fire officials reduced all evacuation orders in the Lake Shastina and Carrick area to evacuation warnings. On Monday, officials reopened Highway 97, which was closed for the past week.

As of Tuesday, 1,166 fire personnel worked on the Lava Fire, which is managed by the U.S. Forest Service.

No injuries or deaths have been reported from the fire itself. The fire is believed to have destroyed cannabis farms in the region, many of which were run by the local Hmong population.

A Hmong man was shot to death by authorities last Monday at a road closure as tensions have grown between law enforcement officials and Hmong cannabis farmers over the mandatory evacuations.

On Saturday, 14 people were arrested by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office for entering and refusing to leave an evacuation zone, including one who pushed an official with a vehicle and ran through a roadblock.

Lava Fire live map Red circles on this live-updating map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter.

Source: National Interagency Fire Center

Tennant Fire

The Tennant Fire is also burning in Siskiyou County, northeast of the Lava Fire. As of Monday evening, the fire spanned 10,541 acres and was 53% contained.

The 8-day-old fire began in Klamath National Forest. It is currently burning near Highway 97 and Tennant Road, about three miles northwest of Bray.

Crews have been able to hold fire lines all around the fire, and officials reported Monday that the majority of the fire activity is “well within” those lines. The fire expanded by about 150 acres since Sunday night.

Fire expansion is currently occurring in unburned land left over from the 2009 Tennant Fire, which is surrounded by the fire lines.

Temperatures will remain high and wind is expected to increase into Tuesday, resulting in a “potential for critical conditions,” officials said. Crews will continue to monitor surrounding areas for new spot fires and reignition.

All evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings Tuesday morning. The evacuation warnings were in place east of Highway 97 to East Ball Mountain Road and from Old State Highway to Bray.

The fire has destroyed at least five structures, including two homes.

No injuries or deaths have been reported.

The fire is being managed by the U.S. Forest Service, and more than 920 firefighters are on the scene.

Tennant Fire live map Red circles on this live-updating map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter.

Source: National Interagency Fire Center

Additional fires

Two fires — the East Fork Fire and the Beckwourth Complex — burned near the Nevada border this weekend. Neither fire has threatened major population centers.

The East Fork Fire, which is burning in Alpine County south of Lake Tahoe, has burned 1,136 acres and is 45% contained as of Monday evening. The fire began Thursday from a lightning strike.

Officials reported that all containment lines held throughout the day Monday. The fire has not threatened any structures or population centers.

The Forest Service expects crews to remain in the area for several more days, and is asking residents to stay out. Airport Road is closed in the area between Highway 89 and Diamond Valley Road. About 315 personnel are fighting the East Fork Fire.

The Beckwourth Complex ignited Friday following multiple lightning strikes. It burned north of Lake Tahoe, in Plumas County near Highway 70 at Sugarloaf Peak.

The complex contains the Dotta Fire, which started June 30, and the Sugar Fire, which started July 2. The fires collectively have burned 1,160 acres and were 47% contained as of Tuesday morning.

Little fire growth has been reported in the last 72 hours, and officials expect full containment by Thursday.

No injuries or structure damages have been reported from the fire. On Monday, officials lifted an evacuation warning for Maddalena. Evacuation warnings remain in effect for Dixie Valley.