Ever wonder how wildfires get their names? The process is easier than you think

Part of the Lava Fire burns in Siskiyou County on Monday, June 28, 2021. Caltrans District 2

California’s latest and largest wildfire, the Lava Fire, prompted the evacuation of about 10,000 residents north of the Siskiyou County city of Weed.

But hot lava didn’t start the June 25 fire. Lightning did.

So how do wildfires get their names anyway? Typically that’s the job of the dispatch center that sends the initial responders to the fire. But sometimes the first firefighters on the scene give a blaze its forever name.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, fires are traditionally named by their location in reference to a nearby street, a body of water or a landmark.

“Quickly naming the fire provides responding fire resources with an additional locator, and allows fire officials to track and prioritize incidents by name,” says the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

California Wildfires newsletter We've got you covered with updates on the latest emergencies, your air quality and when the power will get shut off again. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

For example, the July 2018 Carr Fire in Butte County, which destroyed 1,000 homes and killed eight people near Redding, may have started with a flat tire, but that’s not how it got its name. It was named after the nearby Carr Powerhouse Road, reported KXTV.

And the 2018 Woolsey Fire in Los Angeles and Ventura counties in Southern California, which obliterated 1,600 homes and businesses and killed at least three people, was named after Woolsey Canyon Road.

In 2015, Idaho firefighters who had already battled a series of smoke starters were stumped when it came time to find a creative name for a new blaze. It became known as the Not Creative Fire, reported National Public Radio.

Even with the excessive number of wildfires and the short window of time responders have to name them, the approach has still produced criticism, reported the New York Times.

“You could have a fire by a landfill — and they might call it the Dump Fire,” said Heather Williams, a Cal Fire spokeswoman, according to the publication. “Sometimes the names come through and it’s like, ‘Really guys?’ ”