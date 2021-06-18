Wildfire forces evacuations near Mt. Whitney in California’s Sierra Nevada

Evacuations are in place for residents and campers near Mt. Whitney, where a wildfire is burning northwest of Lone Pine in the Inyo National Forest.

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office posted a Code Red Alert to its Facebook page on Friday morning, with a picture of the blaze, which is burning off of Whitney Portal Road and Hogback Road.

Large plumes of black smoke and flames can be seen rising in the distance.

All residents of Granite View and Horseshoe were ordered to evacuated, along with those camping in the Alabama Hills, according to the alert. So far, no structures are being threatened, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The so-called Alabama Fire was started by a lightening strike around 1:40 a.m. Friday morning. It has burned 300 acres with zero percent containment, according to Cal Fire.

