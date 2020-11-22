Fires
Creek Fire updates: Containment grows; when can firefighters declare victory?
Firefighters battling the Creek Fire zeroed in on the last embers of the monster blaze in the Sierra and Inyo national forests Sunday, as containment was reported to reach the 95% figure.
The blaze, which erupted Sept. 4, burned 379,895 acres in eastern Fresno and Madera counties, destroying hundreds of structures, including homes in Shaver Lake. The cause remains under investigation. Fire officials estimate that complete containment will take place Nov. 30,
The fire caused a serious degradation of air quality in California’s central San Joaquin Valley in October and November, but officials with the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District said it was not expected to be a factor Sunday in Fresno, although air quality for the region was forecast to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Biggest wildfires in California history
The Creek Fire is the fourth-largest wildfire in California history and biggest single incident; the top three on the list are “complex” fires representing the merger of lines from two or more fires.
|Fire
|Date
|Counties
|Acres
August Complex
August 2020
Tehama
|1,032,649
Mendocino Complex
July 2018
Colusa, Lake, Mendocino, Glenn
|459,123
SCU Lightning Complex
August 2020
Stanislaus, Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin
|396,624
Creek
September 2020
Fresno, Madera
|379,895
LNU Lightning Complex
August 2020
Sonoma, Lake, Napa, Yolo, Solano
|363,220
|Source: Cal Fire
Comments