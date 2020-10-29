Creek Fire Oct. 29 update: Despite winds and smoke, containment lines hold; high temps coming

The Creek Fire has now surpassed the both the North and LNU Lightning Complex fires to become the fourth largest wildfire in the state.

It remains the state’s largest single-fire incident, burning for nearly two months and scorching 378,701 acres. As of Wednesday night the fire remained 63% contained, with full containment expected Oct. 31.

Despite increased winds since Monday, all contained lines held. That includes areas of the northeast, near Yosemite, where there has been some smoke but no real movement, the U.S. Forrest Service said in an online public meeting Wednesday night.

The bulk of fire activity is being seen in two areas — at the middle fork of the San Joaquin River near Fish Creek and on the east side of Edison Lake.

Air support dropped 120,000 gallons of water on the two areas Wednesday.

Evacuation warnings removed in areas of SQF Complex fire

On Wednesday, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office removed the voluntary evacuation warnings for several areas affected by the SQF Complex Fire, which has been burning in Sequoia and Inyo national forests since mid-August.

The warnings have been lifted in Mineral King, Silver City and all areas of South Fork Drive.

The Sequoia National Forest remains partially closed by the U.S. Forest Service.

Fire crews continue to work and travel in the area and the public is asked not not travel into the fire area.

High temperatures expected into next week

High temperatures and single-digit humidity is expected in the fire area into next week, according to the fire incident meteorologist. The combination creates conditions that could lead to increased burning and fire spread.

The high temperature on Thursday is expected to be two to four degrees warmer than Wednesday. Friday through Sunday is expected to be around 10 degrees above normal, according to the National Weather Service. High temperatures Monday may be up to 13 degrees above typical values for the beginning of November.

The air quality is expected remain in the moderate levels for most of the region on Thursday. As of 8 a.m. the Air Quality Index ranged from 76-99 in Fresno, depending on the specific location. That follows the trend for the week. The city’s PM2.5 concentration spiked late Wednesday morning, but remained in level two on Thursday.