PG&E issues ‘all clear’ in parts of California as fire risk eases. When will power return?

PG&E Corp. issued the “all clear” sign in parts of its service territory Monday, enabling the utility to start restoring power to some of the 355,000 homes and business that got blacked out Sunday night to reduce wildfire dangers during a severe windstorm.

Spokeswoman Brandi Merlo said power is back on in some areas. However, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. said it could take hours to finish inspecting its equipment for wind damage, and most customers wouldn’t get their electricity back until Monday or Tuesday night. In some areas where winds continued blowing, the all-clear sign probably won’t be issued until sometime Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said red flag warnings, signifying severe wildfire risk, would remain in effect through portions of Northern California through Tuesday afternoon.

The utility launched the year’s largest “public safety power shutoff” as Diablo winds began rolling across the state late Sunday. PG&E’s weather monitors said they recorded wind gusts of 89 mph in Sonoma County and 71 mph in Placer and Lake counties.

The power outages hit portions of 34 counties in the Sierra foothills, Sacramento Valley and Bay Area. At the last minute, San Joaquin and Kern counties were spared any blackouts because the strong winds didn’t materialize as originally believed.

PG&E will have to patrol 17,000 miles of power lines to check for damage before customers that rely on those lines can get power restored. The utility will deploy 1,800 ground crews, 65 helicopters and one airplane to inspect the equipment.

PG&E was driven into bankruptcy by billions of dollars in damages from the 2017 Wine Country fires and 2018 Camp Fire. It emerged from bankruptcy in June but its safety record remains under intense scrutiny by state officials. The company is under investigation in connection with the Zogg Fire, which killed four people in Shasta County last month.

San Diego Gas & Electric cut power to 2,900 customers Monday to reduce wildfire risks. Southern California Edison shut off 19,000 customers and said another 116,000 customers could lose electricity as well as Santa Ana winds blew into the region.