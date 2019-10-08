How Californians can prepare for PG&E’s planned mass power interruption

SHARE COPY LINK

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. says it may deliberatly shut off power to an estimated 800,000 customers across 34 counties across Northern and Central California as early as midnight Wednesday, in order to mitigate wildfire risk during exceptionally windy conditions.

#PSPS: Portions of 34 counties will be impacted by widespread, severe wind event beginning Wed 10/9 (just after midnight). Visit https://t.co/X1ClEBDDlC for the most up-to-date info, including an address look-up tool where customers can search their address for potential impacts. pic.twitter.com/FCs3Bx4lkV — PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 8, 2019

When that happens, the power could be out for several days, the utility said.

Here’s what you need to know to prepare.

Have a safety plan for everybody in the household. Don’t forget the pets! Have a way to keep in touch.

Make sure that you have adequate amounts of any prescription medicines, as well as an alternative cold storage means for meds that need refrigeration.

You should have an emergency kit, including batteries for any necessary devices, flashlights, a phone charging kit, first-aid supplies, food, water and, if possible, cash.

Does your house have an automatic garage door? Make sure you know how to get it open when the power goes out.

If you have a backup generator, make sure that it’s safe to operate.

If you need a place to charge your phone, use the bathroom or maybe just enjoy some air conditioning, PG&E is maintaining community resource centers in several counties.

PG&E will open Community Resource Centers in several locations starting Wed 10/9 @ 8 am. They will remain open during daylight hrs only. Restrooms, bottled water, electronic-device charging, a/c seating for up to 100 will be available. Full list: https://t.co/vijezmus4h #PSPS pic.twitter.com/akyzAMkLha — PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 8, 2019

You can get PG&E alerts for your ZIP code by calling 877-900-0743 or by texting “ENROLL” to 97633.