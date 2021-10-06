Rescuers rush to save woman dangling off cliff. It was a mannequin, CA officials say

911 calls for a woman clinging to a Santa Barbara, California, cliff turn out to be a mannequin left over from a movie shoot, firefighters say. Santa Barbara County Fire Department

A cliff rescue on a California beach took a turn for the weird Monday afternoon when firefighters discovered a movie mannequin clinging to the rocks, firefighters say.

Passersby had called 911 to report a woman dangling from a cliff over Hope Ranch Beach near Santa Barbara at 3:49 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported on Twitter.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered the “woman” was actually a mannequin left over from a movie shoot days before, firefighters said.

Along with fire engines and trucks, the response also included drones and utility vehicles. But firefighters weren’t put out by the unnecessary call.

“Better to call than not!” the Twitter post reads.

