California

Rescuers rush to save woman dangling off cliff. It was a mannequin, CA officials say

911 calls for a woman clinging to a Santa Barbara, California, cliff turn out to be a mannequin left over from a movie shoot, firefighters say.
911 calls for a woman clinging to a Santa Barbara, California, cliff turn out to be a mannequin left over from a movie shoot, firefighters say. Santa Barbara County Fire Department

A cliff rescue on a California beach took a turn for the weird Monday afternoon when firefighters discovered a movie mannequin clinging to the rocks, firefighters say.

Passersby had called 911 to report a woman dangling from a cliff over Hope Ranch Beach near Santa Barbara at 3:49 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported on Twitter.

When firefighters arrived, they discovered the “woman” was actually a mannequin left over from a movie shoot days before, firefighters said.

Along with fire engines and trucks, the response also included drones and utility vehicles. But firefighters weren’t put out by the unnecessary call.

“Better to call than not!” the Twitter post reads.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next
$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

California pharmacy owner gets 5 years for $13M fraud scheme

October 06, 2021 7:45 AM

Business

Nearly 300 new affordable housing units at Truckee-Tahoe

October 06, 2021 7:45 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service