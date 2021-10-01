Gavin Newsom orders COVID-19 vaccines for eligible students in California schools

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks with the media after visiting students at the Melrose Leadership Academy, Maxwell Campus in Oakland, on Sept. 15. Agencia EFE

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Friday that California students will have to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to attend in-person classes once the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorizes full approval of the shots for their age groups.

The mandate, the first of its kind in the United States, comes just days after Newsom said his administration was considering such a requirement and in communications with more than 1,000 districts over how it would look.

Newsom announced the mandate, which his office expects to take effect in 2022, during a press conference at a San Francisco middle school.

“We are all exhausted by this pandemic,” Newsom said. “We are exhausted by the seasonality of it. We are exhausted by the variants and mutations.”

Newsom said that waiting until full FDA approval will give the administration time to work with school districts and parents on the months-long implementation process. The governor said the decision to wait until full approval came from discussions with school leaders throughout the state.

“We hope this encourages folks to get vaccinated,” Newsom said. “We have no trepidation, no hesitancy in encouraging local districts to move forward more expeditiously...we expect on the basis of other similar requirements that you’ll start to see an uptick in people getting vaccinated well before those dates that are established.”

The majority of California students have returned to in-person learning for the 2021-2022 academic year, per state data. Students and faculty already have to wear masks in K-12 classrooms, and Newsom in August announced a requirement for teachers to get vaccinated or submit to regular testing as a condition of employment. With Friday’s announcement, teachers will now need to be vaccinated by the same deadline as students.

Already a handful of districts have implemented varying vaccine mandates for eligible students and staff, including San Diego, Los Angeles and Oakland.

Newsom’s directive will add the COVID-19 vaccine to the California Department of Public Health’s list of required shots for school kids attending classes in person, which already include those that prevent measles, mumps and rubella, chicken pox and polio.

The new rule applies to both private and public schools, elementary and secondary, and will be phased in by grade span: 7-12 and K-6. Once approved by the federal agency, students have to get vaccinated by the following term. Those who opt out of the requirement will have to enroll in independent study. Districts can also move more quickly than the state’s guidance to implement a mandate.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends those 12 and up to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Currently, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only shot approved for these younger people. The company has already submitted data to the federal agency for trials on vaccination of children five to 11.

Fifty-five percent of the 3.1 million Californians in the 12-17 age group are fully vaccinated, according to the state’s COVID dashboard. Another 8.4% are partially immunized, while 36.5% remain unvaccinated.

Newsom said he recognizes “there is still anxiety out there.” Exemptions are still available for medical reasons and personal or religious beliefs. The governor said he would work with the Legislature on improving the mandate if necessary for “whatever direction we need to go.”

Sen. Richard Pan, the Sacramento Democrat and pediatrician who’s written several of California’s tough vaccine laws for school kids, celebrated Newsom’s decision.

“Students who cannot be vaccinated because of age or medical condition and students who are at-risk for severe illness from COVID-19 are protected when the people are them are vaccinated,” Pan said in a statement. “In addition, education is disrupted when students are quarantined at home because of exposure and outbreaks and valuable school time and funds must be taken away from education to control COVID when students remain unvaccinated.”

This story was originally published October 1, 2021 10:14 AM.