Got an outdoors-loving fourth-grader? Here’s how to get into state parks for free this year

A child runs past a 251,000-pound rotary snowplow at an exhibit with information about the history of train snow removal at the California State Railroad Museum in Sacramento on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. The museum is one of 19 state parks that California fourth-graders and their families and friends can access for free through a new program. Sacramento Bee file

With the weather finally falling away from triple-digit summer temperatures, it’s a perfect time to visit California’s state parks. And if you just so happen to be a fourth-grader, you’re in luck. You can visit 19 state parks with your friends and family for free.

Starting Sept. 29, fourth-graders and their families can apply for a California State Park Adventure Pass. The pass program, spearheaded by First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, allows students to go to parks for free for their entire fourth grade year. Kids can bring friends and family including up to three adults at no cost as well.

The three-year pilot program was officially established in July when Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two bills, Assembly Bill 148 and Senate Bill 129, according to a July press release. SB 129 included more than $5 million to fund the program.

How to sign up

There are two ways to score a pass: online or by phone. To sign up online, head to ReserveCalifornia.com. You can also call 800-444-7275. You’ll need to provide a name, address, phone number and email address.

Families without access to a smartphone, computer or printer and anyone who doesn’t have an email address can still apply for a pass by visiting a State Parks Pass sales office, according to the California Department of Parks and Recreation.

Where to go

Here are the 19 parks fourth-graders and their families can go to for free with the pass:

Silver Strand State Beach

Anza-Borrego Desert State Park

Cuyamaca Rancho State Park

California Citrus State Historic Park

Chino Hills State Park

Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History

Seacliff State Beach

Millerton Lake State Recreation Area

Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park

California State Railroad Museum

Clear Lake State Park

Empire Mine State Historic Park

Calaveras Big Trees State Park

Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park

Patrick’s Point State Park

Hendy Woods State Park

Jack London State Historic Park

Samuel P. Taylor State Park

Hollister Hills State Vehicular Recreation Area

This story was originally published September 29, 2021 2:06 PM.