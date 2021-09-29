California
Got an outdoors-loving fourth-grader? Here’s how to get into state parks for free this year
With the weather finally falling away from triple-digit summer temperatures, it’s a perfect time to visit California’s state parks. And if you just so happen to be a fourth-grader, you’re in luck. You can visit 19 state parks with your friends and family for free.
Starting Sept. 29, fourth-graders and their families can apply for a California State Park Adventure Pass. The pass program, spearheaded by First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, allows students to go to parks for free for their entire fourth grade year. Kids can bring friends and family including up to three adults at no cost as well.
The three-year pilot program was officially established in July when Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two bills, Assembly Bill 148 and Senate Bill 129, according to a July press release. SB 129 included more than $5 million to fund the program.
How to sign up
There are two ways to score a pass: online or by phone. To sign up online, head to ReserveCalifornia.com. You can also call 800-444-7275. You’ll need to provide a name, address, phone number and email address.
Families without access to a smartphone, computer or printer and anyone who doesn’t have an email address can still apply for a pass by visiting a State Parks Pass sales office, according to the California Department of Parks and Recreation.
Where to go
Here are the 19 parks fourth-graders and their families can go to for free with the pass:
- Silver Strand State Beach
- Anza-Borrego Desert State Park
- Cuyamaca Rancho State Park
- California Citrus State Historic Park
- Chino Hills State Park
- Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History
- Seacliff State Beach
- Millerton Lake State Recreation Area
- Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park
- California State Railroad Museum
- Clear Lake State Park
- Empire Mine State Historic Park
- Calaveras Big Trees State Park
- Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park
- Patrick’s Point State Park
- Hendy Woods State Park
- Jack London State Historic Park
- Samuel P. Taylor State Park
- Hollister Hills State Vehicular Recreation Area
This story was originally published September 29, 2021 2:06 PM.
