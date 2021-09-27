Driver brawls with police after chase on Southern California highway, video shows

Videos show a man fighting California Highway Patrol officers Sunday after crashing into a guardrail during a chase on Highway 118 in Simi Valley, police say. Screengrab from KABC video

A driver who led California Highway Patrol officers on a chase from Valencia to Simi Valley on Sunday started a wild fight when they tried to arrest him, videos show.

Officers had tried to pull the man over on suspicion of speeding when he fled on Highway 118 across the San Fernando Valley, KABC reported. When the driver tried to get back on the freeway after exiting, an officer forced his car over a guardrail.

A video shows the man on his hands and knees on the ground as officers approach, but then he jumps up and begins fighting them. The two officers struggle to pull the flailing man to the ground.

A third officer arrived to help handcuff the man, who was taken to a hospital to be checked, KCBS reported. None of the officers were hurt.

Authorities have not yet released the man’s name, KTTV reported.

