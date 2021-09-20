Body of 87-year-old woman found in freezer during wellness check, California police say

Officers checking on an 87-year-old woman in Riverside, California, found her body in a garage freezer, police say. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Officers checking on an 87-year-old woman Sunday morning found her body inside a freezer in the garage at her home, California police said.

The woman’s family asked Riverside police to check on her after not hearing from her in several weeks, KTLA reported.

When officers arrived at her home at 9:35 a.m., the woman’s 64-year-old daughter gave inconsistent answers about her whereabouts, police told KCBS.

Police searched the home and found the 87-year-old woman’s body in a freezer in the garage, KTTV reported. Her cause of death has not been determined. The woman’s name has not been released.

Police detained her daughter for questioning but she had not been arrested or charged Monday morning, KCBS reported.

