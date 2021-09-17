Two of Gavin Newsom’s children test positive for COVID-19

Gov. Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom wave to the crowd with their children at his inauguration in January 2019. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Two of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s children have tested positive for COVID-19, his office said Friday evening.

The two children tested positive Thursday, spokeswoman Erin Mellon said. Newsom, his wife and his other two children have tested negative.

Newsom’s children are all under age 12 and are therefore too young to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Newsom and his wife are both vaccinated.

Newsom’s office did not provide details about how the children were exposed to the virus, but said the family does not believe they contracted it at school.

The office would not say whether the governor was quarantining. In a statement, Mellon said the family is following “all COVID protocols,” but did not elaborate.

Newsom had to quarantine for two weeks late last year after three of his children were exposed to a California Highway Patrol officer with COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that vaccinated people who have been in close contact with someone infected with COVID-19 get tested three to five days after exposure and wear a mask in the meantime. The CDC says vaccinated people do not need to quarantine unless they display symptoms.

This story was originally published September 17, 2021 7:10 PM.