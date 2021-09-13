Joe Biden arrives in Sacramento to tour Caldor Fire damage: ‘You’ve been fighting like hell’

President Joe Biden talks with California Gov. Gavin Newsom as he arrives at Mather Airport on Air Force One Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Mather, Calif., for a briefing on wildfires at the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. AP

President Joe Biden flew to Sacramento on Monday to begin a tour of wildfire-ravaged El Dorado County before heading to Long Beach for an election-eve recall rally with Gov. Gavin Newsom.

A day after declaring the Caldor Fire a major disaster — setting the stage for federal aid — Biden stepped off Air Force One at mid-afternoon at Mather Airport for his first visit to California since taking office. He was greeted on the tarmac by Newsom, who accompanied him in an SUV to the nearby command center of the California Office of Emergency Services for a briefing on California’s fire situation.

Once he arrived at Cal OES, the president strolled in front of the agency’s giant electronic state map, pinpointing the locations of the major fires, and praised the employees for the state’s handling of the wildfire crisis: “You’ve been fighting like hell, you’ve been moving in a way that few states have done.”

Biden, who recently raised federal firefighters’ minimum pay to $15 an hour, said the increase isn’t enough. “We owe them, we owe them a hell of a lot more,” he said.

From there, Biden and Newsom were scheduled to take a helicopter tour of the burn zone carved out in the past month by the Caldor Fire, which has chewed through 219,267 acres in the Eldorado National Forest, destroyed more than 1,000 buildings and spilled dangerously into the Lake Tahoe basin.

Biden was expected to use his trip to highlight the perils of climate change and to urge Congress to pass his infrastructure bill — two issues that he said are joined together. He told the employees at Cal OES that fighting global warming will help, not harm, the economy.

“When you think climate change, think jobs,” he said.

The infrastructure bill includes about $3 billion in additional funding for the USDA Forest Service — which owns one-fifth of California’s land and has been hit with a barrage of criticism from Newsom and others over its handling of the state’s wildfires.

Before heading out on his helicopter tour, Biden showcased his folksy approach to governing — leading the crew at Cal OES in singing “Happy Birthday” to one employee, while kneeling down to pet another employee’s service dog, a black Labrador.

The president’s tour of Northern California was part of a whirlwind trip that began at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, where he was briefed on the scope of fire perils plaguing the West. So far more than 3.1 million acres of land has burned this year, according to the agency’s data; Biden zeroed in on the major fires burning in California as he met with Idaho’s Gov. Brad Little and others.

“You saved many communities, the firefighters, and you saved South Lake Tahoe,” Biden said in Boise.

In California, more than 2.2 million acres have burned already this year and the traditional peak of the fire season is still about two weeks away. Although Biden’s focus was on the damage done in El Dorado County, the Caldor is dwarfed by the Dixie Fire, which has grown to 960,335 acres and is on the verge of becoming the largest fire in modern California history.

Smaller fires are beginning to generate chaos: The just-begun KNP Complex fire in Sequioa National Park sparked mandatory evacuations, as did the day-old Hopkins Fire in rural Mendocino County. A red flag warning was issued Monday for the California-Oregon border region.

A contrast to Donald Trump’s visit

Biden’s remarks about wildfire dangers and climate change represented a stark contrast with the last time a president visited Sacramento.

A year ago Tuesday, as fires were burning a record 4 million acres in the state, then-President Donald Trump arrived at McClellan Park to meet with state officials, days after the North Complex fire killed 15 people in Butte County. After Newsom brought up climate change, Trump stunned his hosts by falsely claiming the earth “will start getting cooler — just you watch.”

In a brief but riveting exchange that went viral, Wade Crowfoot, the secretary of the California Natural Resources Agency, challenged the president.

“I wish science agreed with you,” Crowfoot said.

“I don’t think science knows,” Trump replied.

Biden’s infrastructure bill

Biden, meanwhile, has been pushing for a more vigorous fight against climate change. While inspecting storm damage in New York and New Jersey last week, he urged Congress to take action on global warming — and pass his infrastructure bill to help steel the country against the effects of an intensifying climate crisis. The bill passed the Senate but is still pending in the House.

“The country has finally acknowledged the fact that global warming is real, and it’s moving at an incredible pace, we’ve got to do something about it,” he said in New Jersey.

At the same time, his administration has had to acknowledge the Forest Service’s struggles to deal with wildfires starting in California’s national forests.

In late July, Newsom complained to Biden that the agency’s “wait and see” approach allowed the 68,000 Tamarack Fire to spread. A few days later, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, who oversees the Forest Service, met with Newsom in the Mendocino National Forest — home of last year’s August Complex fire, the largest in the state’s history — and pledged to do better.

“We have tried to do this job on the cheap,” Vilsack said. Noting that the infrastructure bill would increase funding for the agency, he added: “We are prepared to do a better job — if we have the resources.”