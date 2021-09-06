Overdoses at party kill three, including comic Fuquan Johnson, California cops say

Comedian Fuquan Johnson and two others died early Saturday after overdosing at a party in Venice, California, police say. Model Kate Quigley is recovering.

Three people, including comedian Fuquan Johnson, died early Saturday after overdosing on drugs at a party in Venice, California police say.

A fourth, model Kate Quigley, who recently dated singer Darius Rucker, is recovering at a hospital, according to a Twitter post by her friend, comedian Brian Redban.

“I’m alive,” Quigley texted him. “I’m not great. But I’m OK.”

Police responded to a home in Venice just after midnight Saturday and found three people dead, KABC reported.

The county coroner on Sunday identified Johnson, 43, as one of the dead, according to the station. The overdoses may have been a result of fentanyl-laced cocaine.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Tribune Afternoon Headlines and get the day's biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Johnson was a writer on “Comedy Parkour Live,” IMDB reported.

Actor Marlon Wayans paid tribute to Johnson in a profane Instagram post, saying “I hope you found peace. I hope you sparkling like the glitter on strippers and wizards.”

“Very sad to hear about the passing of my buddy Fuquan Johnson,” writer-producer Luke Barnett wrote on Twitter. “Smiliest, happiest dude, and a local icon in the North Hollywood community, RIP.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER