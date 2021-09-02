Two arrested, accused of thefts at South Lake Tahoe homes in Caldor Fire evacuation zone

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, seized property and arrested two men suspected of stealing from homes evacuated because of the Caldor Fire in South Lake Tahoe, California. South Lake Tahoe Police Department

Authorities have arrested two men suspected of stealing from South Lake Tahoe homes evacuated as the Caldor Fire moves east and threatens the area.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Wednesday were patrolling the area of Spruce Avenue and Heather Lake Avenue, the South Lake Tahoe Police Department announced Thursday afternoon on Facebook. As they checked the neighborhood, the deputies spotted a man near a house.

Police officials said the deputies tried to speak to him, but he got into a vehicle and tried to drive away. The deputies pulled over the vehicle.

The deputies determined that the suspect, later identified as a 28-year-old South Lake Tahoe man, had been “looting” in the area, according to the Police Department. Deputies arrested the man on suspicion of looting, drug possession, failing to leave an evacuation zone, altering a replica gun to resemble a real gun and false registration. The deputies also recovered several items suspected to have been stolen.

Within minutes of that arrest, Santa Barbara County deputies found another man in a home’s back yard along Herbert Avenue in South Lake Tahoe. Police officials said that man was arrested on suspicion of looting, burglary, possession of burglary tools and failing to leave an evacuation zone.

The Police Department did not release the names of the two men. Police officers, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office and numerous other law enforcement agencies from throughout California “are working non-stop through the smoke and fire to protect our community,” police officials said.